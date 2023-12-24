Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Sunday, December 24, 2023

Today's free horoscope for Sunday 12/24/2023 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Sunday, 12/24/2023. Have you been able to enjoy the holiday spirit, or is stress eating away at your ability to relax? Don't worry! Take a step back and embrace the wisdom of the celestial bodies. The calming energies of the moon, in particular, can provide some much-needed balance to your life. Take a deep breath and let the light into your heart. The stars and planets will help you to overcome any hurdles in your path.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

You crave praise, but what are you willing to do to get it? You have the full support of your family and friends, and the sun's rays are shining on you. What more could you want?

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

A new flirt may be spooked if you come on too strong. Focus on having a good time, but try not to let yourself get too carried away.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Prove your affection for a person not only in words but also in deeds. You need not be afraid of rejection. You feel a strong attraction to the mystical and want to do everything in your power to eliminate suffering in the world.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Feeling obligated to another person is no guarantee for a good relationship. Your boss seems to like you. Don't mess things up with overblown expectations and blind ambition.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

You are bursting with new ideas, and now is the time to act. Don't put anything off. Your instinct is your best guide at the moment.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Stay calm and true to yourself. You don't have to prove anything to anyone. A conversation to clear the air is in order.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

You have the energy to put in the hard work you need to succeed. Stay calm and level-headed, and you'll be surprised how productive you will be. You can't avoid every loss, so try to come to terms with them.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

You have a special knack for dealing with other people at the moment due to your inner balance and calm. Now is a good time for any tough conversations you've been putting off. Any kind of exchange of ideas will do you good.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 23 to December 21

The next few months have a few surprises in store for you. Don't get impatient, and don't overshoot the mark. Your sweetheart has something special planned, and some of your wishes will be fulfilled.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Your clear arguments are particularly convincing at the moment. State clearly where your limits are, and don't take on too much work. Get ready to use your negotiating skills for a financial transaction.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Swallow your pride and take the first step to reconcile with a loved one. You have high expectations and clear demands.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20