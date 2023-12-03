Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Sunday, December 3, 2023
Get the scoop on the vibes coming your way this Sunday. Are the stars aligned for love and luck? Your daily horoscope can help you navigate the astrological ups and downs!
Your free horoscope on Sunday, December 3, 2023
The universe is always moving and change is always coming.
Even if you feel stuck in love, at work, or with your health, know that the stars are sending new energy your way.
All you need to do is figure out to harness it – this is where your horoscope comes in!
Whether you're an Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or a Pisces, everyone has their own tools to deal with challenges and opportunities.
Venus and Pluto form a square that could create some tension between personal plans and ambitions today.
The Moon, however, is moving into the practical signs of Virgo, which creates the energy you need to get yourself out of a funk or sticky situation.
Let astrology show you the way forward!
Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19
You're focused on success and luck is coming your way. You want an intense romantic connection and partnership.
Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20
That new responsibility will be super fulfilling. Show your skills and you'll impress. Your sense of duty and amazing performance will wow those around you. Get ready to reap the rewards.
Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20
Don't overestimate your strengths. You need to take breaks to recover, or you'll be exhausted when it counts. Don't push down your anger, learn to express it.
Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22
You know your work is being scrutinized. Put your back into it, Cancer. You don't want to fall behind.
Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22
Do what you can to shake off those disappointed feelings. Procrastination is only going to rob you of sleep.
Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22
Take care, your roller coaster emotions might muddle your thinking. Don't put all your eggs in one basket, Virgo. Your sweetheart needs to lean on you.
Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22
Today will be quiet, and you'll get to spend the evening with loved ones. Focus on relaxing and enjoying your time. You're breaking new ground in a relationship – don't waste the progress you've made!
Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21
You're ready to stop putting your needs on the back burner. Embrace this energy and be honest about your priorities. This new drive has a great effect on those around you.
Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21
If you're feeling a little weak, so take it easy today. The universe is sending some special vibes your way. Pay attention to the little things and you might just have a big breakthrough.
Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19
Singles who fall in love should get ready for a whirlwind. Romantic games and shopping adventures are in the works. Get ready for steamy connections.
Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18
If you keep ignoring those aches and pains, things could get serious. There could be tension at work today. Listen carefully when someone complains. Try not to take it personally.
Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20
You're all about expressing yourself creatively, especially when you're trying to impress someone special. Don't let constant criticism hold you back. Reconnect with some old friends and party.
Cover photo: unsplash/Aaron Burden