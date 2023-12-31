Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Sunday, December 31, 2023
Are you ready to wrap up the year? The stars can help you conclude 2023 with a bang! Get the scoop on the vibes coming your way in the daily horoscope.
Your free horoscope on Sunday, December 31, 2023
Out with the old, in with the new!
On New Year's Eve, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces are primed to draw strength from the past to build a better future.
Get those resolutions ready, as the Moon is about to shift into the practical and effective sign of Virgo.
The cusp of a new year comes with unique astrological conditions, where yesterday, today, and tomorrow all meet to create a world of possibilities.
Say farewell to 2023 with peace in your heart, joyfully celebrate the day, and look forward to what's to come in 2024 with confidence!
Let the stars inspire you to enter the new year with hope and determination to follow your dreams.
Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19
You and your love are on the same wavelength. Work on trust, wanting to control everything will get you into trouble, but letting go can release the tension.
Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20
Organize your schedule to make more time for love and romance. You've got to follow that stringent budget until something changes for the better.
Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20
It's time to make a big change, Gemini! Trust in your dreams and your ability to make them come true. Gut instinct will lead you down the right path today.
Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22
Treat your body to healthy food before you party today, that holiday menu has you feeling queasy. Consider making a plan to get fit in the New Year. You've sometimes been a couch potato this past year!
Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22
Think carefully about your words. Today especially is for building connections. Just don't jeopardize your happiness with a rash action or flirt.
Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22
Your love life may take a surprising turn if you trust your gut, Virgo. Where interests in a relationship diverge, make time to talk things through.
Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22
Embrace spontaneity today and don't let anything or anyone hold you back. You can deal with emotional issues thoughtfully and healthily.
Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21
You're irritable, and your behavior is guided by negative emotions. Let go of all that, along with the year 2023, and renegotiate your approach to love and work.
Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21
Finding balance will help you stay healthy. Holding on to hurt isn't good for you. Peace comes after the storm. When you act without hesitation, you're unstoppable.
Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19
Financially, things are looking good. You can count on an additional cash source. Be self-confident and stay romantic, your ideas must be put into practice without hesitation.
Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18
Giving in isn't easy, but it will do you the world of good. Be generous and willing to compromise today. Your presence has a positive effect on everyone.
Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20
You're not on the ball today, Pisces. It's time to lean into discipline. Not everyone has the same ideals as you, so learn how to accept difference.
