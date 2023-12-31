Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Sunday, December 31, 2023

Are you ready to wrap up the year? The stars can help you conclude 2023 with a bang! Get the scoop on the vibes coming your way in the daily horoscope .

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Sunday, 12/31/2023. © 123RF/elen

Out with the old, in with the new!

On New Year's Eve, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces are primed to draw strength from the past to build a better future.

Get those resolutions ready, as the Moon is about to shift into the practical and effective sign of Virgo.

The cusp of a new year comes with unique astrological conditions, where yesterday, today, and tomorrow all meet to create a world of possibilities.

Say farewell to 2023 with peace in your heart, joyfully celebrate the day, and look forward to what's to come in 2024 with confidence!

Let the stars inspire you to enter the new year with hope and determination to follow your dreams.