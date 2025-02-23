Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Sunday, February 23, 2025

Today's horoscope for Sunday, 2/23/2025 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

The magic of astrology casts its spell over your destiny. In your daily horoscope, find out what there is to discover in matters of love, health, and career.

Your free horoscope on Sunday, February 23, 2025

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Sunday, 2/23/2025. © 123RF.com/Monsit Jangariyawong What do the stars say about your future? Every star sign is in control of its own destiny. Take a look at the advice of the astrologers to know what surprises your relationship life has in store and how you'll fare in your career. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: the cosmos know some details that could fundamentally change your day. If you want to find harmony, you have to do something about it! Draw new energy from the wisdom of astrology in your Sunday horoscope.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Stop and rest more often to recharge your batteries. Your mood is irritable. Don't give your sweetheart any reason to be jealous.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Your colleagues will be annoyed if you always put off making decisions. When your work is done, you deserve to fall into bed and dream about what you want.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

You have a great talent for solving tricky tasks – much to the satisfaction of others. Your strength is returning, and you are definitely one of the winners now.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Avoid stress and eat healthy. Don't let yourself be driven by the fear of missing out on something. After all, you can't take everything interesting with you!

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

You and your partner love the hustle and bustle and thrive in any lively atmosphere, but great happiness is found in thoughtful moments. You're super energetic and well on the way to turning a brilliant idea into reality. Have courage and take off!

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Don't gamble away an advantage by being careless. Stay on the ball until the matter is over. You are easily influenced in your decisions. Be careful!

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Your partner wants to know if they are still number one. You should ignore jealous remarks from friends.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

You tend to be thoughtful and should deal with emotional issues. You're not in top form, but you're feeling some good energy, which also helps you move forward.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Before you ruin it for good with the whole family, you should give in. Cheer up and finally become aware of your strength!

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Intelligent, courageous, and in a good mood, you will master your tasks. To be able to form an opinion on a family matter, you should listen to all sides.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

You have a tendency to give in to your desires for pleasure and comfort. Someone will soon succumb to your charm.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20