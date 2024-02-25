Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Sunday, February 25, 2024

Today's free horoscope for Sunday 2/25/2024 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

What area of life needs your attention this Sunday? Your daily horoscope has the scoop on the love and luck coming your way. Don't let a chance pass you by. Let the stars guide you.

Your free horoscope on Sunday, February 25, 2024

The moon is a little less bright this Sunday, but still in the practical earth sign of Virgo. These lunar vibes are sending a clear message to each of the signs: dig in.

Your horoscope can tell you if you should work on your love, career, or health today. Have the courage to let the stars guide your way.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

You feel an inner restlessness. Go for a walk! Something very moving is finally over. Now you should just laugh about it. Hopefully the experience will last a while.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Think about your immune system and give it what it needs. Give in to that desire to socialize now. Maybe you end up having a surprisingly deep conversation.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Where are your inspirations and ideas? Go looking for some in new spaces. Follow your intuition, and you'll hit the bull's eye.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Don't let your sweetheart's dissatisfaction throw you off balance. Flattery makes you feel good, but don't let it lull you into doing something you don't want.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

How you cope with this situation depends on your maturity and personal composure. It is unlikely things will get fixed without upsets. Take on a challenge that will put you in the limelight; everyone will love your work.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Try to jog away from the slack days. Don't play up feelings you don't feel. It makes the situation easier in the moment, but it's not good in the long run.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

You're disappointed, and the feeling is lingering. You won't be able to get a clear overview anytime soon, Libra.



Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Singles are ready for love, lust, and passion. Calm is the order of the day. Those in committed relationships are also erotically charged this Sunday.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Don't rush so much. Work on consciously slowing down more often. You're right to worry if your sweetheart doesn't ever have time for you.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

You still can't concentrate on the essentials, but you're seeing things from a new perspective. Embrace your strengths and doors will open.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

You may be a little unfocused, but your talent for improvisation will fix everything. Double-check your work. You don't want to make any big mistakes.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20