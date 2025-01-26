Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Sunday, January 26, 2025

Today's horoscope for Sunday, 1/26/2025 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

Are the stars predicting some bad luck, or should you anticipate glory and happiness in love? Find out in today's daily horoscope!

Your free horoscope on Sunday, January 26, 2025

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Sunday, 1/26/2025. © 123RF / Robert Kacpura As a proponent of astrology, you're probably already curious about what the stars and planets want to tell you, regardless of your zodiac sign. Whether you're an Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or Pisces, horoscopes can give you an important motivational boost to help you make crucial life decisions. The head, the heart, and the soul can all benefit from your horoscope if you take the tips into consideration and step boldly into the future. Do you also have the courage to follow the signs of the sky this Sunday?

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Conquer the heart of your dream partner by giving up all kinds of stimulants – just be yourself.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Your eagerness is an honor, but you shouldn't take things too far. Don't be so modest – you can demand something financially.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

People are already trying very hard for you. Your partner's high expectations are weighing you down. You've been missing out for a long time.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Everything that you start now will come to a successful conclusion. You'll soon receive full support at work. In matters of the heart, luck is on your side today, helping you to overcome problems in your private life.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Dedicate yourself only to routine tasks, or take a few days off. You are simply not in a position to perform at the moment. A chance to win awaits you, so try your luck!

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

If you're having difficulties, ask a friend to help you. Your imagination knows no bounds, so mundane tasks are becoming repugnant to you. Make quick decisions – everything is going particularly well right now.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Don't expect everything to fall into your lap or be done for you. Take the initiative yourself – it's worth it. Prudence and insight guide your actions. Take the opportunity to clear up any misunderstandings at home and make peace.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Be patient: your financial troubles will soon improve. You prefer to go your own way, and if things get critical, you simply disappear. Nothing will be made easy for you in the near future.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

You're floating on cloud nine right now, and there's a lot of tenderness. Professionally, it pays to stay in control in order to grasp positive opportunities for change. Hecticness destroys too much.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

If things continue like this, you'll really get the ball rolling. Maybe you have the impression that you're not good enough at relationships. Don't get discouraged, and approach other people calmly!

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

In discussions, you always have a strong opinion. You can convince others of your views with a lot of enthusiasm. You don't know what to do first at the moment. The overriding principle should be that you don't let yourself get too nervous these days.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20