Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Sunday, January 5, 2025

Take your fate into your own hands and use the power of astrology to take a look at the vibes of Sunday, January 5, 2025. What will your zodiac sign discover in your daily horoscope?

Your free horoscope on Sunday, January 5, 2025

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Sunday, 1/5/2025. © 123RF / Daniil Peshkov Which sign will be struck by Cupid's arrow on Sunday? Use the energy of the day and seize the opportunities that present themselves in matters of love and in your career. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces will experience more through the power of the universe. The most beautiful things in life happen in those moments when feelings simply have free rein.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Be careful before you succumb to momentary impulses. A slight dip in form is becoming noticeable, so you'd better shift down a gear. You've really done enough.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

You are not at all happy in your current situation. The charm you radiate makes you irresistible, and people will hardly be able to refuse you a wish right now.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

You are your own best advisor, so trust your inner voice.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

If you stay away from naysayers, success and a good mood are guaranteed. You're incredibly resilient at the moment. A whole new phase is beginning, and you are relying more and more on a conservative approach to life – this doesn't go down well everywhere!

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Unfortunately, discussions can be controversial and heated today. Don't let yourself be lured out of your reserve, and keep a clear head! You enjoy too much of your free time alone; you should involve your family more.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

You impress others with your sense of duty, perseverance, and outstanding performance, which is rewarded on many levels – especially when it comes to payroll. You shouldn't always be so fickle!

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

You are happy in the circle of your family and loved ones. Save your diversionary tactics – you've been seen through!

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

A smile on your face makes you irresistible. You now realize how necessary it is to try something really new. You must not rest on your laurels.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Things are looking good financially, and you have a rewarding time ahead of you. As if by a miracle, doors will open and paths will become clear. Take action! Upcoming tasks will be solved and difficulties will lose their weight if you finally decide to take action.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

You have great charisma – people desire and want you! Test your effect on potential suitors without hesitation. You have a down-to-earth attitude. Thoughts and plans can be implemented pragmatically.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

You are surrounded by an air of charm and erotic fantasy. Your circle of friends is withdrawing, so ask yourself why.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20