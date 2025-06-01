Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Sunday, June 1, 2025

Today's horoscope for Sunday, 6/1/2025 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

Take destiny into your own hands and follow your path to happiness with the guiding light of the daily horoscope for June 1!



Your free horoscope on Sunday, June 1, 2025

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Sunday, 6/1/2025. © 123rf/swkunst What do the stars have in store for you at the start of a new month? Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius or Pisces: embrace the unknown and relish in the unpredictability of life. Although we can't control every circumstance, astrology helps up take charge of our own destiny through action. Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Saturday, May 31, 2025 Whether you're looking for more happiness in love, success in your career, or a more resilient body, the mysterious forces of the universe can be tapped into to help make your dreams reality. Plan ahead for June with the monthly horoscope for your zodiac sign, and take heart from the power of the stars!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Find your own path forward if you feel constrained by others. Maybe it's time to break free from relationships that hold you back. Putting all your eggs in one basket is never a good idea when it comes to finances.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

You've discovered a way to achieve success quickly, but it might not be sustainable in the long run. Look for the root of the problem to solve your issues with anxiety.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

With confidence and courage, you've made a huge impression on your new contacts. Put them to good use and continue to trust in yourself. Nothing good will happen unless you're willing to take risks.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

There's someone you can't get out of your head. Keep calm and think carefully about what you really want. The atmosphere in your group of friends may be charged, beware latent tensions.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

A failed relationship often leaves behind painful memories, but don't close yourself off to a new love because of this. Venus is ready to inspire you to an adventurous time in love.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Focus on physical activities in your free time, you need more movement in your life. Relationship problems will need to be discussed openly, even if they lead to painful realizations.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Don't let the negativity of others stop you from doing what you're most passionate about. Not everything has to be about success. If you don't want your health to suffer even more, treat your body with more respect, Libra.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

You're fit enough to take on anything that comes your way. You may long for passionate relationships, but won't make any commitments – something has to give, Scorpio.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Stick close to the person who makes you feel yourself today. Emotions will be tricky to handle, but it's important to deal with them head on. Reflection is advised at a time when every choice matters.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Your partner has a guilty conscience over something that's not their fault. Comfort them and be aware of how your moodiness affects others. A fiery passion will awaken your numbed senses.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

You have to cultivate friendships, not just seek profit from them. Give yourself an energy boost by reassessing your diet, Aquarius. Thoughts and feelings will come into conflict today.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20