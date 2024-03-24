Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Sunday, March 24, 2024

Let light into your life! Will this Sunday be full of luck and love? Your daily horoscope has the scoop to make your day shine.

Are the stars on your side today when it comes to love, work, and health?

This Sunday, the waxing moon spends most of the time in the meticulous sign of Virgo, before it moves into the balance loving sign of Libra.

If you need to make a pro-con list, today's lunar energy will support you. Just don't let these lists keep you from making a decision. The time to act is now.

Every zodiac sign, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces, has the power to make their life their own.

The only question is: What are you waiting for? Read on below!