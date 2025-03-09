Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Sunday, March 9, 2025

Today's horoscope for Sunday, 3/9/2025 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

Whether you're an Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or Pisces, astrology can be a helpful tool to reveal what has only been subconsciously perceived or even received. Whether it's about unrequited love, getting in your own way professionally, or not treating your body well – the truth sometimes hurts. However, recognizing this is also the first step towards a happy future full of harmony and love.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Even if you still have to overcome financial trouble, things are looking up. If you fight an argument to the end, it will cause difficulties, so look for a diplomatic solution as soon as possible.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

If you're constantly overwhelmed, you will quickly reach for the wrong things, so be careful! You want to improve your health and recover in the most pleasant way possible. This is not necessarily a disadvantage – go for it!

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Don't adorn yourself in other people's feathers; they don't suit you. Nothing can shake your good mood. Only small quarrels will creep in, and they're nothing to worry about.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

In your environment, you actively and successfully strive for understanding and cooperation to create relief for yourself and everyone else. A matter of the heart still needs time to develop, so stay cool!

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

You are not being spoiled by good constellations in love right now. Make sure you have peace, harmony, free time, warmth, and tenderness.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Everything is going well professionally, even if you feel under-challenged. It's high time to devote yourself exclusively to your family for once.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Happy coincidences at work make you believe in yourself again. Factual business negotiations are favored, but you must expect delays. Don't get restless.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

You should be happy and let yourself be driven by friendly and harmonious aspects. Use the time for reflection. Your energies are running at full speed, and you can step on the gas again if you want to. However, you are not very motivated.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

You quickly get annoyed if you have to adapt too much to your sweetheart. Show a little more tact and empathy.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Who do you want to prove something to? Hold back! The groups and circles you belong to lack peace, harmony, and a sense of community. Set an example.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

You react far too extremely when things don't go your way. Today, you are highly motivated and are heading for a very nice day as a couple. Enjoy a candlelit dinner together.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20