Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Sunday, May 11, 2025

Take destiny into your own hands and use the cosmic energies of the day to gain new momentum! The daily horoscope for May 11 will show you the way.

Your free horoscope on Sunday, May 11, 2025

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Sunday, 5/11/2025. © 123rf/hstrongart Will you hit the astrological jackpot today or are storm clouds gathering? Whether you're a Pisces, Aquarius, Capricorn, Sagittarius, Scorpio, Libra, Virgo, Leo, Aries, Taurus, Cancer, or a Gemini, there's always something you can do to influence the course of events. Success in love, a fulfilling career, and resilient health are all attainable objectives, especially when you've got the stars on your side. Use the energies of the Moon and planets to discover the best path forward in life, no matter where you're headed. All the while, the daily horoscope will keep you on the straight and narrow with targeted advice and a boost of positivity!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Everything will fall into place, you just have to be patient and prepared to take advantage. You shouldn't skimp on everything, as much as you'd like to stay financially stable. Some things are more important than money!

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

There is a chill in your mood at the moment. Don't set your expectations too high, take a step back and analyze things objectively. It's important to get your body in shape, but make sure you do it with moderation and purpose!

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

If your activities are fueled by lofty dreams, don't expect immediate results. There's finally some romance in the air, so take advantage of every opportunity that comes your way!

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Someone is dead set on blocking your path to success. It's time to show some fight and get over your dislike of direct confrontation. There's no getting around conflict this time.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Don't always be selfless, your needs also deserve to be prioritized. Slowly, you've realized what you really want and how to get it. Now it's all about action, Leo.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

You are benefiting from an energy boost. Positivity and endeavor will drive you towards success, but you're still in need of a long-term plan to channel those forces in the right direction.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Exercise should be top of your to-do list, Libra. Tensions in your circle of friends could become problematic, but with a little skill, you'll be able to act as an effective peacemaker.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

New developments in your relationship could become complicated and cause serious heartache, so don't rush into any big decisions. Your body needs more healthy nutrients to keep up with your lifestyle.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Hard work and reliability go a long way in making you indispensable at work. People have already taken notice of you. You have more than enough strength to cope with all the stresses and strains.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

You approach difficult matters with calm and confidence. Someone offers you their support, but be careful – they may expect something in return. Stick close to those you trust.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

You're impossible to figure out for your partner. That mysteriousness is attractive, but also frustrating at times. Consider opening up if you want your relationship to reach the next level.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20