Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Sunday, May 26, 2024

Today's free horoscope for Sunday 5/26/2024 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

Cupid seems to be working overtime right now. Could he have you in his sights? Check out your daily horoscope for Sunday to see what's coming your way.

Your free horoscope on Sunday, May 26, 2024

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Sunday, 5/26/2024. Some can look forward to sensual hours and exciting flirtations, while others need to stay alert, especially at work. Your horoscope can tell you which vibes are going to shake you up based on your sign. Aries, Capricorn, Leo, Sagittarius, Cancer, Scorpio, Aquarius, Libra, Gemini, Virgo, Pisces, and Taurus: are you ready to go for your goals? This Sunday, the stars are aligned for self-fulfillment and discovering new skills. What have you always wanted to do but have been putting off? Today's the day to do it.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Keep those eyes open. You don't want to fall for anyone's tricks. Stop making your partner jealous all the time.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

This is a wonderful day for lovers, full of sensuous moments and harmony. Why do you always let people push you to exhaustion?

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

You love beautiful things, but can you afford those little luxuries right now? What others see as a mere coincidence, you manifested. Keep embracing your optimism and zest for life!

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Do you suddenly have the urge to move your body? Don't hesitate; head to the gym or go for a run. You can express your feelings and have pleasant conversations.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

You have the opportunity to resolve disagreements with your friends. Got for it, Leo. You feel strong and can expect a lot from yourself.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Is someone hurting your feelings? Or are you overreacting? Something is happening at work; keep an eye out for new contacts and information which can help you reach the next level.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Be nice to your tummy. Expect romance and incomparable moments with your sweetheart. Togetherness is in the air, even for those unpaired.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

You won't be able to successfully pursue your goals if you're always hectic and stressed. Don't make other people's problems your own. That'll take some stress off.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

You've been making too many compromises for the sake of that social façade. Are you afraid to live your dreams, Sagittarius? Everything is easier if you take a little more care.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Treat yourself to a well-earned rest after work. Sometimes you're over-excited, sometimes exhausted. Work on finding some balance.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

You tend to fib and exaggerate, which makes you seem untrustworthy. Be careful, people could take offense. You're under a lot of pressure at the moment. You may rush around and overlook things in your haste. Concentrate, Aquarius.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20