Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Sunday, May 4, 2025

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Sunday, 5/4/2025. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: each zodiac sign is eager to find out whether true love is knocking at the door, or if there are great prospects for success at work coming your way. With a dose of inspiration from the world of astrology, your zodiac sign is sure to find it easy to break new ground this Sunday.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Singles are faced with a sweet decision. Someone is promoting you and your brilliant ideas.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Avoid coffee and alcohol, treat yourself to healthy food, and take enough breaks. Necessary changes will bring momentum back into your life. Take your professional problems into your own hands for once.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

You are actively committed to the cohesion of the family. You always help out when necessary in order to strengthen and lead the community. If not now, when? Don't let anyone stop you!

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

You want to know and control everything. Learn to trust more. With sobriety, concentration, and perseverance, you must complete the work at hand and take on your obligations.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

You tend to be thoughtful and should deal with your emotional issues. Your modesty is well-received, as are your empathy and your big heart. But where are you yourself?

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

You seem like a lamb in the office. On the other hand, you are mentally very active. You are now able to make new travel plans. You seem very nervous again today.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Harmony sets in, and finally, joint activities are fun again. You and those around you will benefit from this. Your charm and persuasiveness will not convince everyone. Come to terms with the fact that you cannot change the minds of others.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

The easy way is not always the easier way. You feel powerful, but you should still take breaks more often.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

You'd better bring your strengths to bear, or you'll get bogged down. You can't believe it yourself – someone is wooing you by every trick in the book!

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

You need to make changes, and you should discuss this with your partner. Treat back pain in the same way if possible.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Exercise and take some time off. Only now are you really starting to perk up. You are awake and over-excited. Start a lively and eventful time.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20