Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Sunday, May 5, 2024

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Sunday, 5/5/2024. © 123rf/hstrongart

The forces of the universe act upon each and every individual in unique ways. Still, there are often useful commonalities that astrology can help highlight.

Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, and Sagittarius: the Moon is waning in Aries, which brings with it some impulsive energy.

Some signs can use this fiery vibe to help them find new inspiration. Others will need to tread carefully to avoid disaster.

Your horoscope can help you use the vibes of the universe to your advantage, regardless of your zodiac sign.

Take a look into the future and go for your dreams!