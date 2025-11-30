Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Sunday, November 30, 2025

Today's horoscope for Sunday, 11/30/2025 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

Take some advice from the stars and discover the prospects for your zodiac sign with your daily horoscope for Sunday.

Your free horoscope on Sunday, November 30, 2025

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Sunday, 11/30/2025. © 123RF/niserin Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: whether you long for eternal love, professional success, or holistic health, let the stars send you their spiritual powers. If the energy flowing within you is not right, it's time to take action. If you want to feel freedom in your heart, you have to let go of the pain of the past – no one else can do that for you. Once your mind is free, you'll have room for confidence, courage, and love again. By looking at the current movement of the celestial bodies, you'll be able to understand how your well-being and mood are being affected, and how you can take advantage of this wisdom to find the starting point for a happy life.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

You're floating on cloud nine, and there's a lot of tenderness in your life right now. Try going out more – singles, in particular, are likely to get plenty of attention!

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Pamper your body with a fragrant bath or a soothing massage. Take care of your health – it plays a crucial role at the moment and will help you pursue your goals successfully.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

If you want to, you can achieve enormous things right now. You should give in to that desire to socialize – perhaps you can find common interests or share a nice conversation.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

If you've been suffering from confusing moods for a while, ask yourself what you want. Your high energy level is really good for you now.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

If you think you can see through your partner, you're on the wrong track. As a Leo, you will encounter some surprises today. Be open to new developments, as they might enrich you.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Give yourself a jolt – someone is waiting for a sign. You receive a lot of love and tenderness, so return the favor!

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Without giving it much thought, you instinctively do the right thing. With this gift, you can avoid a lot of unpleasantness. You may leave various groups or communities with which you have worked well in the past.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Everything is just a matter of time. You can't rest on your laurels for much longer. Don't forget to get your sweetheart a little present!

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

You're erotically very excited and are only too happy to be lured. However, you make far too little effort to understand your partner's concerns.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

You want entertainment and variety, not responsibility. Your love life is extremely chaotic. You have the freedom of choice, and can decide according to your mood.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

With common sense and responsibility, you're laying an important foundation for further development. Pay attention to signals from outside. You'll experience some positive surprises in the near future. If you leave your well-trodden paths, you will be rewarded.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20