Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Friday, November 28, 2025

Every challenge can be turned into an opportunity for growth! Navigate your way to success this Friday with the guiding light of the daily horoscope for November 28.

Your free horoscope on Friday, November 28, 2025

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Thursday, 11/27/2025. © unsplash/Vincent Ledvina Astrology isn't mean to predict the unknowable truth. It's your tool to build a foundation strong enough to withstand every storm. Whether you're looking for answers to life's big questions or just need to deal with everyday challenges, the stars are always by your side, connecting you to the power of the universe. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: every zodiac sign has the power to shape its own fate. All it takes is confidence, self-understanding, and a bit of cosmic luck. Look to the skies, keep your feet firmly planted on the ground, and you'll be well on your way to fulfilling your dreams in love, at work, and in finances. Here's what the horoscope can see coming your way.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Your jealousy is starting to pull at the seams of your relationship. Snap out of it and treat your partner as another human being, not as an extension of yourself. This can be a turning point in more than one area of your life.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

You reject all criticism – even the well-meaning, useful kind. That's no way to make personal and professional progress, Taurus. Dedicate the day to close listening. There are many things you still have to learn.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Relationships thrive on trust and Venus has given you extra reserves of charm. Use them to explore intimacy with your partner. Vulnerabilities in your immune system could cause you some serious problems.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Under no circumstances should you take financial risks today. Dangers lurking around the corner require a cautious approach, not impulsivity. Your emotions are pulling you in opposite directions.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

You've hit the jackpot at work – now it's all about taking advantage of a favorable situation. Luckily, the constellations are already pointing you in the right direction. All you have to do is listen to your heart.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

You simply don't want to admit that a relationship may be coming to an end. That's a source of great pain, but you don't have to go through this alone. Open up to friends or family, Virgo. They can help.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

You gain new insights by stepping out of your comfort zone. Suddenly, things appear more clearly to you. Put your considerable intellectual skills to work, Libra. The answer is staring you right in the face.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Don't take any small disagreements too seriously. You're prone to overreacting and strong emotion could snowball into something unnecessarily dramatic. You have the full respect and support of colleagues at work.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Only by keeping a cool head can you emerge unscathed from a tricky situation. You'll also experience an increase in romantic desire. Put yourself out there and flit, Sagittarius. The rewards will be rich.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

You feel cut off from other people, but that's because you refuse to open up. Show some vulnerability and you'll discover sympathetic ears all around you. Anything to do with creativity will awaken your passion today.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Singles feel restless, while those in long-term relationships may encounter friction. Venus just isn't on your side today. Be patient and don't take any drastic actions. It's just a passing phase.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20