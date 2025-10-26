Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Sunday, October 26, 2025

Today's horoscope for Sunday, 10/26/2025 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

You can't predict the future, but you can shape it according to your own designs! Find out how with the daily horoscope for October 26.

Your free horoscope on Sunday, October 26, 2025

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Sunday, 10/26/2025. © unsplash/Ameer Basheer You don't have to be an astrologer to tap into the mysterious forces of the universe and use them to your advantage. All it takes is an open heart, some self-belief, and a little cosmic luck! Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or Pisces: no matter your zodiac sign, there's so much to gain by looking to the stars and following their light to a better tomorrow. Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Thursday, October 23, 2025 Whether you're looking for happiness in love, success at work, or resilience in health, the daily horoscope will reveal the shortest path to your destination. Take Sunday's challenges in stride and discover a world of opportunities beneath the surface!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Expect some disruption in your ability to communicate clearly today. This can lead to conflicts, but you shouldn't take anything too seriously. Every relationship comes with its ups and downs.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

You go round and round in circles, losing track of time as you do the same thing expecting different results. Make a change, Taurus. Start small and then work your way up to more fundamental shifts in your outlook.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Stop swallowing your emotions, they will eventually bubble up to the surface no matter how much you try to avoid it. It's time for an honest conversation, both with yourself and with those closest to you.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

You'll soon discover what true love feels like. In the right arms, you can become the best version of yourself. Open yourself up to being vulnerable and embrace the endless possibilities of a shared experience.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

A fiery passion drives you to new heights. You want to feel strong emotions and break free from the boring routine of everyday life. Just be careful not to get addicted to a 100-miles-per-hour lifestyle.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Your evasiveness isn't cutting it any longer – your partner has seen through it. Pretending is pointless now, be honest and speak your truth, Virgo. Change can be painful, but it's more necessary than ever.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

New hobbies will bring the variety and enjoyment you crave. They will also refresh your thinking, which has grown a bit stale. Challenge yourself and seek the company of interesting people.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

You'll get some help from an unexpected source, which will ease the stress that has been keeping you up at night. Don't neglect your body, exercise is the perfect medicine at the moment.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Prioritize your own feelings today, even if it comes at the expense of others. It's not selfish to look after yourself, especially when you're in a vulnerable emotional state. Others will understand, Sagittarius!

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

You're more than ready to take on more responsibility and lead. Don't always question everything that comes your way. Sometimes, your gut instinct is superior to your reasoning skills.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Show your loved one that you appreciate what they do for you. Affection is a two-way street! Be prepared to accept the consequences of financial risks, otherwise you're setting yourself up for failure.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20