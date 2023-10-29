Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Sunday, October 29, 2023

Today's free horoscope for Sunday 10/29/2023 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

Trust your gut feeling and follow your heart! The daily horoscope can help reconnect you to your innermost desires this Sunday.

Your free horoscope on Sunday, October 29, 2023

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Sunday, 10/29/2023. © 123RF/robinatz After a full lunar eclipse, Libras, Virgos, Leos, Cancers, Geminis, Tauruses, Aries, Pisces, Capricorns, Aquariuses, Sagittariuses, and Scorpios have a whole lot of emotional reckoning to do. With the Moon now waning in Taurus, this isn't necessarily a time for risk taking.

Sit with your thoughts, analyze your future prospects rationally, and rediscover what motivates you to succeed in life, love, and finances. Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Friday, October 27, 2023 The stars can help you find your way if you dare to follow their mystical advice. Read on and let the horoscope guide you forward!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Why are you so nervous? Your nerves are flapping. You need to switch off and relax, without neglecting exercise. Keep a low profile and avoid risks.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Now isn't the time to start new, demanding projects. The outlook isn't as good as you think it is. Romantically, things are getting exciting. Be on the lookout for good omens.



Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Step away from someone who has abused your trust. You need to take some time to decide if you want that kind of person in your life. A good period is coming your way at work.



Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Don't take on more than is absolutely necessary. Things could get turbulent. Celebrate your musical interests and enjoy beautiful things.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

One bright idea will get you through the next few weeks. This is a good time to express your feelings. You're open-minded and ready to be loving.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

You're great at your job and will get recognition you deserve. Finally, the doors that you've been waiting for are opening. Expect love to come your way too!



Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Don't say yes when you mean no. There will always be people who know more than you. Don't get begrudge them their smarts, be ready to learn.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

You'll be super resilient for the next few days. If you don't know what to do with yourself. Do what you can to help others.



Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Things are harmonious at home. Don't give up on your relationship just because you feel alone. Avoid making big plans right now and let things come to you.



Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

You're entering an exciting phase. Go for all the opportunities that present themselves. Dare to show your true colors. Romantically, it's all good today.



Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

No one can stop you from realizing your financial goals. Figuring out where you want to go can be a challenge, but it's worth the time and effort.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20