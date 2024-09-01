Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Sunday, September 1, 2024

Today's free horoscope for Sunday 9/1/2024 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

A new month means fresh opportunities, but also challenges lying around every corner. Get your Sunday going with the daily horoscope for September 1 and find out what you need to look out for!

Your free horoscope on Sunday, September 1, 2024

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Sunday, 9/1/2024. © Unsplash/Leon Contreras Welcome to September, zodiac signs! Whether you're an Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or a Pisces, Sunday's astrological energy is all about looking inwards to find the best way forward. A waning void Moon favors reflection and tying up loose ends, all while keeping an eye on the future. Let go of what is past, reassess what moves you in the present, and apply those lessons to crafting a sustainable plan for what's still to come. The stars and planets emanate energy that you can harness for success in matters of love, career, and health. Trust in the cosmic powers to inspire you!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

It was worth the wait. Your relationship has weathered stormy waters and it's all smooth sailing now. Just do what you enjoy and bask in the warm glow of a flourishing love.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Be careful with the booze, it doesn't always agree with you. Happiness levels are off the charts at the moment. Now it's time to channel that positivity into productive plans.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Don't wait for anyone to tell you what to do. Focus on your own ideas and take action. You have the full support of your partner and are backed by an uplifting solar energy. What more could you want?

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

You need someone to share your hopes and dreams with, and whom you can trust at all times. Your talents are in demand, don't be afraid to showcase them at every opportunity.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

You could run into a financial bottleneck if you're not careful, start cutting back on some expenses. Pay very close attention to your communication, sometimes the how is more important than the what.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

You're ahead of the game and can make valuable contacts that will help you rise to the top. It's all about thinking big now, no more worrying about small fry, Virgo!

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

You feel wrongly treated and betrayed by a friend. Examine your thoughts and feelings before acting out, and remember that forgiveness is good for everyone involved. If you weren't so impatient, some things would be much easier for you.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

You sure can dish it out, but struggle with taking it. That needs to change, especially since you're otherwise an immensely charismatic person. Learn to relax into a more balanced state.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

A friend needs your advice. Remain objective and compassionate, avoid taking sides until you're fully in-the-know. You can only solve relationship problems by tackling them head on.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

A flirtatious situation at work threatens to become complicated. Think carefully about what you truly want, Capricorn! Don't let your quest for love cloud your judgement too much.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Success is just around the corner after a long fallow period. Don't lose patience now! Stay the course and adjust on the margins to reduce your elevated stress levels.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20