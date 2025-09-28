Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Sunday, September 28, 2025

Today's horoscope for Sunday, 9/28/2025 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

If you want to find out how the moon's energies will affect you on Sunday, take a look at your daily horoscope and discover the wisdom of the skies!

Your free horoscope on Sunday, September 28, 2025

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Sunday, 9/28/2025. © Unsplash/Pedro Lastra According to astrology, the forces of the universe are influenced by the constellation of the stars and planets. The stars have different effects on the twelve zodiac signs, whether you're Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or Pisces. Lunar energies play a special role when it comes to mood, happiness, and love, as they stand alongside the activating solar energy for relaxation and consolidation. These days in particular, it's important to slow down, find your own off button, and recharge your batteries. You may find this even easier to achieve if you listen to the predictions of your daily horoscope!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

You're well-received by clients and colleagues, and that's half of your success. The other half you do by working efficiently. Now, you have to put relaxation first – otherwise you'll overdo it!

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Your commitment is quite mood-dependent, which doesn't make you popular. You get your money's worth, and your talents are in great demand.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Your partner is very sad – ask why and comfort them. Put an end to that lethargy, because it's time to really get going.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

This is not your time. Disharmony, conflict, and tension with those closest to you are possible. Some think of separation – at least temporarily.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Don't block yourself from new ways of thinking. You now have the chance to initiate a positive phase in your life. Your professional and personal development will be encouraged and strengthened as a result.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Your diet is not exactly helping to maintain your health right now. Personal closeness can become a deep and enriching experience – if you let it. Someone very special is waiting for it!

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Teamwork is the magic word in your professional life. Success only comes when you work well with others. If you're planning to move, you have the best chance right now.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Not every lure delivers what it promises. The down-to-earth nature of your ideas is more important than vague experiments.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Take off your critical glasses, and check your standards. Powerful and dynamic, you exceed your own expectations.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

If you carry on like this, you'll soon realize that this calculation doesn't work out. Your motivation is no longer high, but you're working through everything in a disciplined way. Financial troubles are also slowly diminishing. There is something left over.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Show greatness and be understanding of the weaknesses of others. You're working too much, and you're investing your energy in the wrong place. You will benefit in the future through further training.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20