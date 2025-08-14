Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Thursday, August 14, 2025

Today's horoscope for Thursday, 8/14/2025 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

Find joy in simple pleasures! Your daily horoscope for August 14 can help you set the right priorities.

Your free horoscope on Thursday, August 14, 2025

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Thursday, 8/14/2025. Astrology has important tips for each sign of the zodiac: Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces. The stars not only give you clues about what to expect each day, but can also help you better understand your own thoughts and feelings. You will be amazed at how much a little more personal clarity can do to improve your relationships. What are you waiting for? Check out Thursday's horoscope for the advice you need as you take on a new day!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

You are feeling restless and dissatisfied. Now is the time to change things up. Your partner needs a little extra affirmation. Show them how much you care!

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

You have a strong support system, even when the going gets rough. You are starting to feel hemmed in. Maybe you are toying with the idea of a drastic change. Think about it carefully before taking the plunge.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

You have good instincts and will intuitively do the right thing. You should listen to a good friend. They have some important advice you should definitely take to heart.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Your love life is looking rosy and bright! You are floating on cloud nine. Long-suppressed dreams and desires are finally coming true. Be careful not to get overconfident.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Your body and soul need more rest and balance. Be sure to take time out during the day. You will discover a new side of someone you love.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

You expect reliability and commitment from your partner, while they expect your trust. Try to come to an understanding. A tempting offer does not deliver what it promises.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Take time to reflect on your feelings. It's important not to brush aside something that's bothering you. Stick to the plans you developed. Beware of blowing up over trifles.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

If you feel overwhelmed, you should say so. You have the chance to embark on a positive new phase in your life. Don't be afraid to try something new.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Someone makes your heart beat faster. Don't forget to smile. Be careful what you say and to whom. You don't want to get caught gossiping.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Financially, things are finally starting to look up! Your desire to help others is making you neglect your own needs. Take care of yourself!

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

You shouldn't be too impulsive financially. Think wisely about how you spend your money. You are extra sensitive right now. Maybe take a social media break to recenter yourself.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20