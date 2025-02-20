Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Thursday, February 20, 2025

Today's horoscope for Thursday, 2/20/2025 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

A new day means new opportunities to become your best self. Find out what advice the stars have for your zodiac sign in Thursday's daily horoscope.

Your free horoscope on Thursday, February 20, 2025

Look forward to the future with confidence, but don't let that stop you from living in the here and now. Beautiful things are happening around you every day. Stop and take notice! The daily horoscope can help you live your life mindfully and make the most of each moment. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: reach for the stars with the help of astrology! Take advantage of all life has to offer, whether in love, career, or health.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Think carefully before divulging any secrets. You need to confide in someone you can trust. Plan a fun outing with friends or family.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Don't be sparing with your compliments. Your sweetheart is craving your affection. You need to take breaks between activities; otherwise, you might burn out.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Be wary of empty flattery. Sometimes, people's intentions don't match their words. In relationships, a little distance right now may make the heart grow fonder.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

If you're feeling restless, get outside and take a walk! A little movement will calm the nerves and help you think clearly. The solution to your problems is within your grasp.

Leo horoscope: July 23 to August 22

You can't wait forever for another person to come around. Set boundaries, and be clear about your own priorities. Financially, things are looking up!

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

By trying something new, you may discover unexpected abilities. Don't be shy! Things might not be smooth-sailing in your love life at the moment, but have no fear – you'll soon reach calm waters again.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Are you craving a new thrill in your love life? Adventures await, if you dare to take the first step. Don't just disappear when the going gets tough. Stick it out, and you'll reap the rewards.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Love will come, but maybe not right away. Enjoy fun times with friends. You have a strong desire to achieve something new. Push yourself to the next level – you have what it takes!

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Enjoy this time of harmony in your love life. Treat yourself to something soothing. How about a massage or candlelight bath?

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Give in to your desires for pleasure and relaxation. Soak up all the good vibes you can get! Don't let fear stop you from trying something new in your career path.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Your charm and charisma are irresistible! Use your powers for good. You can't always take everything on your shoulders. Share the burden.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20