Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Thursday, February 23, 2023

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Thursday, 2/23/2023. Every zodiac sign has the power to make their own destiny. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: this Thursday may be challenging, but you've got the power to control the narrative. Saturn forms a semi-square with Chiron, and this can make some star signs question their abilities. If insecurity shows its ugly face today, try to face your fears straight on and find your own unique path forward. Whether you're feeling overwhelmed or doubtful, your horoscope can help. Let the stars boost your mood and guide you to becoming your best self!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Don't ruin other people's fun by nagging, Aries. You may not want to recognize the merit of your partner's opinion, but it's more than valid.



Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Love wraps you up in a hug. Make sure your actions are controlled and deliberate. Don't make any spur of the moment commitments. Danger abounds today.



Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

You may meet someone who's got all the qualities you admire. Geminis like to give advice and help others, but make sure others aren't taking advantage of your caring nature.



Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

You keep looking for satisfaction at work, but always seem to come up empty-handed. Shelve your mistrust, Cancer. Your love deserves better.



Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Success comes when it's time. Your special kind of sensitivity makes you a success at work and in public speaking, but you can also be far too quick to judge.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Careless words can easily lead to misunderstandings and arguments. But you don't have to fret over every word you say. You're ridiculously charming and can disarm your opponent.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Keep growing and changing, Libra. Don't rest on old successes! You grasp the situation and that'll help you find a way to break through.



Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

It's a good thing that you still want to find great love. Your strength, passion, and urge to move make you attractive. Embrace that fact and put those self-doubts away.



Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Your negotiation skills help you make real gains. You've got the support of both your family and friends, even if they don't always agree with you.



Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

What you need to feel comfy is harmony at home. You know how to decorate. You've got a good chance of being able to put your plans into real action today.



Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

You aren't always great at showing off your talents. You're sensitive, but you know how to succeed at work and at public events. There's the risk of being carelessly judgy, be careful what you say, Aquarius!



Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20