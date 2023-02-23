Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Thursday, February 23, 2023
There's magic in astrology, and it can inspire your day! Find out what kind of power the stars hold when it comes to love, health, and work by checking out your daily horoscope for Thursday, February 23!
Your free horoscope on Thursday, February 23, 2023
Every zodiac sign has the power to make their own destiny.
Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: this Thursday may be challenging, but you've got the power to control the narrative.
Saturn forms a semi-square with Chiron, and this can make some star signs question their abilities.
If insecurity shows its ugly face today, try to face your fears straight on and find your own unique path forward.
Whether you're feeling overwhelmed or doubtful, your horoscope can help. Let the stars boost your mood and guide you to becoming your best self!
Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19
Don't ruin other people's fun by nagging, Aries. You may not want to recognize the merit of your partner's opinion, but it's more than valid.
Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20
Love wraps you up in a hug. Make sure your actions are controlled and deliberate. Don't make any spur of the moment commitments. Danger abounds today.
Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20
You may meet someone who's got all the qualities you admire. Geminis like to give advice and help others, but make sure others aren't taking advantage of your caring nature.
Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22
You keep looking for satisfaction at work, but always seem to come up empty-handed. Shelve your mistrust, Cancer. Your love deserves better.
Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22
Success comes when it's time. Your special kind of sensitivity makes you a success at work and in public speaking, but you can also be far too quick to judge.
Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22
Careless words can easily lead to misunderstandings and arguments. But you don't have to fret over every word you say. You're ridiculously charming and can disarm your opponent.
Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22
Keep growing and changing, Libra. Don't rest on old successes! You grasp the situation and that'll help you find a way to break through.
Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21
It's a good thing that you still want to find great love. Your strength, passion, and urge to move make you attractive. Embrace that fact and put those self-doubts away.
Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21
Your negotiation skills help you make real gains. You've got the support of both your family and friends, even if they don't always agree with you.
Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19
What you need to feel comfy is harmony at home. You know how to decorate. You've got a good chance of being able to put your plans into real action today.
Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18
You aren't always great at showing off your talents. You're sensitive, but you know how to succeed at work and at public events. There's the risk of being carelessly judgy, be careful what you say, Aquarius!
Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20
Clouds are gathering in your romantic life. Things are a bit icy in your relationship, and you're making things worse by blaming yourself. Even if you're feeling powerless, you must try to do your duty.
Cover photo: 123RF / Monsit Jangariyawong