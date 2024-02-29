Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Thursday, February 29, 2024

Today's free horoscope for Thursday 2/29/2024 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: what are you going to do with all these extra hours? The planets Mercury and Jupiter are forming a sextile, which helps make thoughts clearer and favors deeper conversations. When was the last time you talked to your friends about love, work, and wellness? Take the opportunity, and count on some healing energy too, thanks to the Moon waning in the transformative sign of Scorpio. Make the most out of every day with the power of astrology!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

You've taken on a lot. Gather your strength and use it wisely, you don't want to run out of steam. Why are you hiding? Everyone knows your work and you deserve the praise.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Try to catch some joy. Don't run from a social situation. Why are you letting feelings of guilt block you? Everything is set for harmony in your family circle.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

If you need help, turn to those you've supported in the past. Someone will help you move towards your goals today.



Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

You should talk to someone you really trust. You have the power to turn your coworker's skepticism into confidence.



Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Patience and perseverance will work wonders now. It's time to finish the projects you've been putting off. Disagreements in your private life cannot be ruled out. Try to hold on to your good mood anyway.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Don't take on too much, you're already struggling. Romantically, your one lucky earth sign. Everyone wants to flirt with you today.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Make sure you avoid overextending yourself financially, Libra! Don't mince words and be clear about your point of view at work.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Your sensitivity might put you in a bad position professionally. Success will come when the time is right.



Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Enjoy time together with your partner. You don't need to worry about people talking behind your back, be more confident in yourself!

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Things are stuck because you aren't on the same page as the people you're working with. Sit down and talk things out. Turn up your charisma and you're in for a surprise.



Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Pay attention to the nuances in an important conversation. The person you're dealing with has something completely different in mind. Obstacles at work should make you rethink your approach.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20