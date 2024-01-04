Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Thursday, January 4, 2024

Today's free horoscope for Thursday 1/4/2024 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

Are you ready to seize the day? Could love be with in your reach? Check out your daily horoscope for January 4 and see what the stars have to say.

Your free horoscope on Thursday, January 4, 2024

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Thursday, 1/4/2024. © 123RF / markoaliaksandr Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: the waning Moon is in the harmonizing sign of Libra on Thursday.

This increases the interest in finding compromises and making peace. Collaboration is favored, especially since the red planet Mars is moving into the earth sign of Capricorn, where it will stay until mid-February. Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, January 1, 2024 Deliberate and targeted energy abounds! Consider what you want to achieve, and then use all your drive to get it, while enlisting the help of those you trust. Your daily and monthly horoscope can help you get in sync with the cosmic vibes!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

If you want to improve your health, you've got to take a hard look at your habits. You're emotional right now. Take a beat and examine these feelings. Make time for tenderness.



Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

The stars are aligned for success. Spending too much time on self-care can make you forget that you've got things to do. Don't forget your responsibilities!



Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

A boost of energy lifts you from your slump, but watch out, you keep getting bogged down with unnecessarily detailed planning!



Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

You're quick to anger, but it dissipates just as fast. No one will hold that outburst against you, Cancer. Do your best to listen to the criticism that comes your way. It's meant to help you improve.



Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Open conversations with good friends are like therapy. Your partner has a short fuse, but that's not your fault. They're just stressed.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

When you're unsure, you should ask for advice and support. Don't overthink yourself into a tizzy. Acting on a well-trained gut instinct is the way to go.



Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

You still can't concentrate on the essentials. Being reserved won't get you where you want to go. Show more commitment and take a stand, Libra.



Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Don't let people push you into a corner at work. Your family liked to hang out with you more and be let in on your plans and dreams.



Sagittarius horoscope: November 23 to December 21

You've got a lot of humor and wit, and know how to use it when flirting. Now's the time to deal with the stuff you've been putting off. Finish those projects asap.



Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Don't shrug off those financial worries, Capricorn. Find solutions. Close friendships require cultivation and care. Get back in touch with someone you've been missing.



Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

You're stressed and unsure how to get everything done. Don't rush. Follow the appropriate steps. Approach new things with care, Aquarius.



Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20