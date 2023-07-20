Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Thursday, July 20, 2023

Today's free horoscope for Thursday 7/20/2023 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: the end of Cancer season is drawing near. Are you ready for the sun to move into the dominating sign of Leo? The moon this Thursday is already waxing under the fire sign, sending waves of confidence and ambition Earth's way. Do you dare to dream about the future? Or are you stuck wondering what your next move should be in your love or professional life? If you are at a loss, the stars can guide you. Let astrology and your horoscopes inspire you.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Take time for everything you love. Dare to follow your impulses, and don't worry if other people can't handle them. Don't stress yourself out by going out of your way for others; you won't get the thanks you deserve.



Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

You're one charming and fun earth sign, and your sweetheart loves it. Keep your eyes open: a new direction may open itself up to you. Your ambition will return and motivate you.



Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Now is great for quick decision-making, even though you feel more like doing nothing. Take things one step at a time, especially if you're feeling worn out.



Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Your skills and instincts are needed. Prove that you can do it, Cancer. You have a wave of energy on your side.



Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Don't let your emotions bowl you over; try to feel and label them instead. Stay on your toes, Leo. You need to be on the lookout for misunderstandings.



Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Allow yourself to be sensitive and respond to your partner. If things go haywire, keep on going.



Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Enjoy the pampering that comes your way. Don't question the treat; you deserve it. It's more than okay to be picky when it comes to love.



Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

You like that people are focused on the details at work. This inspires a fun working atmosphere. You're bound to make new connections, so take advantage of this opportunity.



Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Don't withdraw; show yourself. Try to have an open mind when listening to advice. If you're being pressured at work, it may be time to try something new.



Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Spending money on stuff you won't use is a waste. A budget would do you good. Trust is good, but control is better, even at work.



Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Someone's fiery charm really gets you going. Money-wise, things are getting tight.



Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20