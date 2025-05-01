Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Thursday, May 1, 2025

Today's horoscope for Thursday, 5/1/2025 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

Start the month of May on the right foot and let the daily horoscope help you enjoy the fruits of your labor!

Your free horoscope on Thursday, May 1, 2025

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Thursday, 5/1/2025. © 123RF/Alex Chetvertnoi Finding a balance between conflicting emotions is hard, but astrology always aims for equilibrium – just like the energies of the universe. So whether you're an Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or a Pisces, shifting your gaze to the stars can help ground you in something more stable. Reach out and grab the cosmic wisdom that can help you achieve success at work, happiness in love, and more resilience in health. From dealing with the hustle and bustle of daily life, to planning ahead with the foresight of your monthly horoscope, trust in the power of the heavenly bodies to keep you on the right track!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

No one can resist you now, your charisma is overpowering. Don't wait too long to make decisions at work, or you'll end up missing a great opportunity for advancement.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

You're finding it very difficult to concentrate fully on professional matters. Singles in particular are distracted and looking for something exciting. The good news is that you radiate power, courage, and determination.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Emotions are driving everything you do, but it's important to switch on your mind as well, especially because moods change easily. People have great confidence in you and your financial acumen.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Your enthusiasm for a new project can convince even the biggest pessimists. Make sure you have the support of your colleagues before implementing big changes. Above all, people who give you a sense of calm are important to keep around.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Your energy levels are on the rise again and you feel more like yourself. That will help your chances in love if you're single, or boost your existing relationship. Enjoy a productive day.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Now is the time to recharge your batteries and allow yourself to rest. Be sensitive and favor a lighter touch. You'll achieve more that way. A romantic obsession is holding you captive – you could lose sight of the big picture.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

You just can't seem to please your partner at the moment, and that's because you're not on the same page. Sit down and talk it out with honesty, even if it's uncomfortable.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Your loyalty to someone will be rewarded. Even if you have a lot to do, don't lose track of what matters most – your health. Longstanding issues in your relationship are taking their toll.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

If you're lucky enough to find a profession that is also your calling, your happiness will be contagious and success will follow. Right now, you're being a bit too controlling to let yourself really enjoy anything.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Remain modest, unrealistic expectations of success will only harm you in the long run. You need to mix things up and take a break from the daily grind. Today is the perfect day for something different.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

A promising time at work is coming up. Ethical and practical consideration should take precedence over fun and passion. That's not to say you shouldn't loosen up a bit, you're a bit too reserved at the moment.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20