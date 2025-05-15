Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Thursday, May 15, 2025

Today's horoscope for Thursday, 5/15/2025 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

Give your chances of success a helping hand and grab destiny by the horns with the help of your daily horoscope for May 15!

Your free horoscope on Thursday, May 15, 2025

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Thursday, 5/15/2025. © 123RF/Antonio Guillem Fernandez Is it time for an important decision at work, or does your relationship need a boost?

Whether you're an Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or a Pisces, courage is necessary for personal growth. Each zodiac sign is connected to the inspiring energies of the universe. As long as you keep your heart and mind open, there's nothing you can't achieve in matters of career, love, health, and finances. The future is exactly what you make of it. Step forward into a better tomorrow with determination and self-belief. You hold the key – let the daily horoscope show you how to use it!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

If there is a spark now, you can prepare yourself for pure love. Take advantage of the moment and open your heart!

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Your partner is very receptive to affection at a sensitive time, tone down the criticism. Take better care of your health, Taurus, you'll need plenty of energy in the coming period.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

You're full of a sense of restlessness. Don't let that hectic pace make you lose control. Free your body from those aches and pains by finally getting to the root of the problem.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Leave work behind and give in to your vacation feeling. Trust is good, but thinking ahead is better. It's time to come up with a plan that will help you grow in all areas of life.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Singles Leos are currently very popular. Your constellations favor momentum and dynamism. If you're ready for a big change at work, make it happen yourself instead of just waiting around.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Treat yourself to a relaxing activity today, it will loosen you up and put you in a good mood. Your partner's suspicion has been awoken by your mysterious behavior. You're sending mixed signals.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Smart advice from a contact will save you from financial losses. Be sensitive and respond to your partner's needs at a tough time. Sometimes, it's good to put others' feelings first.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Emotion, tenderness and devotion – that's what your relationship really needs. Take your time in a sensitive financial matter. Your somewhat clouded thinking may put you at risk.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Don't let a quick win tempt you into rash actions. This isn't a particularly favorable moment for making big changes. Step away from work and enjoy life with your friends, you need some time off.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Compliments can lull you into a false sense of security, stay sober and objective, Capricorn. Assess your professional prospects and act accordingly, you have a lot to lose.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

A time full of opportunities awaits you if you adapt. This will not be very easy as long as you insist on total control. You'll just have to go with the flow for once, Aquarius.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20