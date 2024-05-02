Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Thursday, May 2, 2024
Your free horoscope on Thursday, May 2, 2024
If you are looking for some inspiration to bring your body and mind into harmony, your horoscope can give you the scoop.
The moon is waning in the intellectual sign of Aquarius until it moves into Pisces. This lunar energy may make many wants to do something quirky.
Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: when was the last time you did something carefree?
Follow the stars and dare to do something different this Thursday. Who knows? It could make all the difference.
Your daily and monthly horoscopes are here to help!
Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19
Someone is making you a lot of big promises, stay skeptical, Aries. Get to the point with your proposals and don't just beat around the bush. You've got to be clear about what you want.
Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20
Taking responsibility for yourself and your actions is key. Have some patience, sometimes it takes a while to see the results of hard work.
Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20
Your current situation isn't as dire as it feels. Connections with new friends blossom as you let go of fears. You're getting along great with lots of people, enjoy it.
Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22
Don't take any financial risks now. A little skepticism can be helpful. Just don't go burning bridges with searing criticism. Don't forget to give positive feedback.
Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22
Your neck is tense again. Time to get back into that daily stretching routine. No matter what you're up to, your sweetheart is always happy to join in.
Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22
Put some distance between you and those who don't make you feel good. Excuses don't work for you. You always expect people to be true to their word and stick to commitments. Do you meet your expectations, Virgo?
Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22
Your body knows what it is missing, so pay attention. Are your relationships still harmonious?
Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21
Someone makes your heart beat faster. You love colorful and wild activities, and need to be around lots of people. Get out and flirt!
Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21
Don't leave your partner out in the rain, they're looking for your understanding. Use your strengths to make the world a better place.
Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19
Over the next few days, you may feel drawn to someone as if by magic. Your coworkers don't really get what you're going for.
Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18
You're super energetic and well on your way to turning a brilliant idea into reality. Have courage! The changeable weather might weigh on you, get plenty of sun when it's out.
Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20
It's a good time for business trips and talks on the phone. Love is in the air! Even attached fish, will get pulled into the excitement.
