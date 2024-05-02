Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Thursday, May 2, 2024

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Friday, 4/1/2024. © unsplash/Evgeni Tcherkasski

Sometimes the going can be tough, but a look at the stars and the sky can lift you up.

If you are looking for some inspiration to bring your body and mind into harmony, your horoscope can give you the scoop.

The moon is waning in the intellectual sign of Aquarius until it moves into Pisces. This lunar energy may make many wants to do something quirky.

Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: when was the last time you did something carefree?

Follow the stars and dare to do something different this Thursday. Who knows? It could make all the difference.

Your daily and monthly horoscopes are here to help!