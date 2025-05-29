Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Thursday, May 29, 2025

Today's horoscope for Thursday, 5/29/2025 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

Consult the stars and find out what awaits your zodiac sign in love, friendship, and more. The daily horoscope has the tips you need for a wonderful Thursday!

Your free horoscope on Thursday, May 29, 2025

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Thursday, 5/29/2025. © 123rf / antstudiovector Are you fascinated by the mysteries of the universe? Astrology can interpret the messages of the cosmos and their influence on our daily lives. Is today the day to take a big chance, or should you rather play it safe until conditions are better? Consult your horoscope to see what this Thursday will bring and how you can make the most of every opportunity. Every zodiac sign has the ability to experience magical moments, whether you're a Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, or Sagittarius.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Your understanding and empathetic nature encourages others to open their hearts to you. Don't let yourself get distracted from what truly matters. Stay focused on the essentials.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

You're sending the wrong message. Your partner doesn't understand what you want. Prioritize cultivating understanding in your relationship. This requires clear, honest communication.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

You attract others like a magnet. Have confidence! No matter how chaotic the situation gets, you'll be able to stay on top of things.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Your inability to walk away from an argument can sometimes be very exhausting. Shift down a gear. Love is in the air! Enjoy the romantic vibes with someone special.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

If you think you're the only one having a tough time, look around. The challenges you are facing are part of life and will only make you stronger. In the meantime, don't take your frustration out on those closest to you.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Don't be afraid to stand out, and don't let anyone take advantage of you. Keep your eye out for a really good opportunity coming your way. Don't let your fear of failure stop you. You have what it takes!

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Think carefully about what you want before making any agreements. Take all the time you need for proper reflection. Your seductive charm is making someone's heart beat faster!

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Cozy evenings await! Singles should overcome their shyness and not be afraid to flirt. If you don't take a risk now, everything will stay the same. It's up to you to bring clarity to your confusion.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Someone will share their thoughts and plans with you. Listen with an open mind, and be encouraging. You never know when you'll be the one who needs a sympathetic ear.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Your calm, cool, and collected demeanor inspires confidence in those around you. Now is the time to try out something new. This will satisfy your love for learning and your desire for variety in your daily routine.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

You are on a lucky streak! All your endeavors will lead to success, but be careful, as this attracts envy. Be wary of people trying to deceive you.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20