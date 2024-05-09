Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Thursday, May 9, 2024
Are the stars sending you the boost you need to go for your goals this Thursday? Your daily horoscope on May 9 can help you find your way!
Your free horoscope on Thursday, May 9, 2024
Whether you're an Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or a Pisces, reaching for the stars will bring you to new heights!
The horoscope can help you figure out which of your goals are bound to succeed today.
The Moon is a sliver in the sky and in the communicative sign of Gemini.
Thursday is great for talking to your friends and loved ones. You may come to new ideas in lively discussions.
The stars and planets can show you the way – open your heart to the power of astrology.
Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19
You haven't been this conscientious and focused for a long time. Still, you're having a hard time holding back your irritation.
Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20
Having a hard time connecting to others emotionally? Start with one person whom you trust and talk through your issues. Don't forget to set some limits on your spending.
Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20
Have confidence and use your communication skills. Listen to your intuition, Gemini. You've got this.
Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22
If you are smart, then start now with new concepts and strategies. Emotions are running high, and you don't have your feelings under control. Be considerate of others, not everyone understands you.
Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22
Don't be afraid of controversy, you've got good arguments. Absorbing new knowledge is easy for you at the moment. Now's a great time to learn new things.
Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22
The early bird catches the worm, take that to heart. Commit to what you're doing 100%! Optimism will give you a real boost.
Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22
You need more movement or your joints will rust. Libra, you've got lots going on, but exercise will help jog your brain.
Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21
You don't feel like flirting at the moment because your thoughts are all over the place. Double-check your accounts, that hectic spending could be getting you into trouble.
Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21
Don't be resistant to learning new things. Sagittarius, baring your teeth at anyone who criticizes, you won't do any good. Feedback can help you grow if you listen.
Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19
Your persistent efforts, will pay off little by little. Don't lose patience now. The sun is on your side. Open your heart to love and you'll shine.
Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18
Think carefully about what you do, and you'll avoid mistakes. Although your superiority makes you strong, it doesn't always rub others the right way.
Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20
Be careful, jealousy among friends could bubble up today. Pisces, you'll need to be a little more understanding when it comes to your relationships.
Cover photo: 123RF/lzflzf