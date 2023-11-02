Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Thursday, November 2, 2023

Today's free horoscope for Thursday 11/2/2023 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

Do you believe in the mysterious powers of the constellations? Then let the daily horoscope show you the way to success on Thursday, November 2.

Your free horoscope on Thursday, November 2, 2023

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Thursday, 11/2/2023. © 123RF/croisy Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: something knowing when to let go is just as important as pushing on. With a waning Moon in the sensitive sign of Cancer on the horizon, it's time to look inwards and rediscover what's working for you – and what isn't! Not every relationship is healthy, and some requests can be turned down. It's all about figuring out what matters most to you in love, at work, and concerning your future plans. Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Sunday, October 29, 2023 Change is how we grow, and if you're looking for inspiration for a new project or path forward, astrology has you covered! For a more long-term perspective, remember to check in with the monthly horoscope for your star sign too!



Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Be more selective about whom you spend your time with. You need to be surrounded by people on your level. Financially and professionally, you're doing great, especially thanks to your fantastic charisma. Now it is time to set the course for the future!

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Finances will remain sticky for some time yet, so if there is any difficult but potentially lucrative work to be done, now's the time. Don't shy away from big challenges.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

You have to prove yourself every day – others are ready to pounce at the slightest mistake. Things are getting hot and heavy in your relationship. Though that might sometimes spill into arguments, the overall atmosphere is positive.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

You shine because someone special keeps highlighting the best of you. At the moment, you're turning heads wherever you go.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

If you're unhappy in your relationship, don't always look to blame your partner. Think about what it is you truly want.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Ask for a raise, your commitment is appreciated and won't be undervalued. Accept difficult situations and they will turn out well.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Practice makes perfect, so step it up a gear! A good deed brings a lot of joy and creates new friends. It's not just giving that's important, knowing how to receive is half the joy.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Take a moment to examine something that's been on your mind for a long time. Are you looking for a big change? Then heed this old chestnut: a bird in the hand is worth two in the bush!

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Don't let external influences steer your financial plans. If you're always thinking about the future, you're missing out on the present. Assess the situation correctly and make the most of your opportunities.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Your partner is unhappy with you because you hardly have any time for romance. That needs to change. Singles have every chance of stealing hearts these days.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Illusions won't get you far, follow only the facts! You're trying too hard to be unknowable, show who you really are.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20