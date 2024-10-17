Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Thursday, October 17, 2024

Today's horoscope for Thursday 10/17/2024 - Daily Horoscope for every star ⭐ sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

The lunar and stellar movements shape our thoughts in mysterious ways. See through the mist with the guiding light of your daily horoscope on October 17!

Your free horoscope on Thursday, October 17, 2024

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Thursday, 10/17/2024. © 123RF/korotychyurii The universe has a powerful influence on moods, choices, and feelings – no matter whether you're an Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or a Pisces. But that doesn't mean we're all merely just pawns of the cosmos, forever fated to be tossed and blown by the winds of destiny like leaves on a fall day. You are the author of your story, and writing new chapters in love, career, and finances is your daily task. Take control of life by acting purposefully, while keeping a close eye on the things you can't control. Astrology is your faithful helper in all endeavors, so dive into your horoscope and use its lessons to make your dreams come true!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

You have withdrawn too much from your friends and family, seek contact with the outside world instead of closing everyone off. The stars aren't favorable for big developments in your love life, but stay alert anyway.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Some happy news opens up new romantic prospects. Turn on that charm, Taurus! You're opening the doors to success with determination and cunning.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Lucrative contracts cause you to rethink your financial strategy. You have nothing to fear or complain about, but a constant feeling of weakness and exhaustion should give you food for thought.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

You may be tempted to get involved in arguments, but this is definitely not the right time, Cancer! Use that famous talent for communication to navigate a tricky situation, even as it's testing your calmness.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

You are not exactly easy to deal with today, and those around you struggle to figure out where they stand with you. However, the Sun is on your side. Let it shine on the positive things in life – before long, your mood will brighten.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

You radiate confidence and optimism because your entire way of thinking and feeling is balanced. This is the right moment to fix things that have long bothered you in your relationship.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

A new colleague can become problematic at work, but with a little skill, you'll soon turn them into an ally. Be careful not to harm yourself with your brusque honesty. Some people are allergic to the truth.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Stop trying to change everything about your partner, Scorpio. If you can't take them as they are, maybe it's time to think about what you truly want. Avoid mistakes at work today, they could have long-term consequences.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Hold back at in discussions at work, others also want to have their say. A feeling of joy can get you to new heights today. Any external resistance and problems will just fade away.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

You've been putting out feelers for something new and preparing yourself for exciting opportunities. That could pay off today, but don't just jump at the first offer. A positive aspect of the constellations helps you activate extra energies.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Make sure you stay away from arguments that don't really have anything to do with you. There's no need to play the mediator role. You've done a great job of establishing some order in your chaotic life.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20