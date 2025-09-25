Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Thursday, September 25, 2025

Today's horoscope for Thursday, 9/25/2025 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

Don't give up on your dreams when the going gets tough. The daily horoscope for September 25 has the inspiration you need to help you along your journey!

Your free horoscope on Thursday, September 25, 2025

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Thursday, 9/25/2025. Are you feeling gloomy this Thursday? There is always light at the end of the tunnel! Sometimes you just have to walk a little further along your path before everything becomes bright and clear. Trust your inner strength and know that the difficult times will pass. Turn to the wisdom of astrology for the tips you need to make the most of the day. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: Consult the horoscope for your star sign if you want to find balance and harmony this Thursday.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

You are able to deal with a problem, thanks to your endurance and strength. You will be lucky in love, even if not right away. Have faith!

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Be a little more experimental when it comes to your love life. Luck is on your side! Take time to rest and appreciate your accomplishments before moving on to the next task.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

If you're not careful, your actions will take a toll on your health. Don't underestimate the importance of rest. You are fascinated by someone who draws you more and more under their spell.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

You are craving change and adventure in your love life. Discuss those feelings with someone you trust. Listen to their advice before making any rash decisions.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Set clear boundaries in your relationship, and don't let yourself be persuaded to violate them. A lucky coincidence can open up new opportunities for you professionally.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Focus on cultivating trust in your relationships; only then will you feel like you can truly be yourself. Stop putting off the inevitable. Procrastination won't bring you any relief.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

You will have to show grit and determination if you want to succeed. Don't hole up at home. Get out on the town! Singles have the opportunity to meet someone interesting.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Don't mistake politeness for true care. Beware of superficial friendliness that doesn't come from the heart. If at first you don't succeed in love, dust yourself off and try again.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Demonstrate more self-confidence, and you will be surprised by the results. Someone who talks a lot is trying to distract from their own insecurity.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Stay focused and level headed, and you will be surprised how productive you can be. Be careful not to give in to bursts of fleeting emotion. You don't want to say something you'll regret.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

If you get super swept up in your emotions, you risk losing your grip on the facts. You have high standards and know how to recognize good quality when you see it.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20