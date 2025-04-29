Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Tuesday, April 29, 2025

Today's horoscope for Tuesday, 4/29/2025 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

What do the stars have to say about your zodiac sign's prospects for love and success? Start your day on a positive note with the insights in Tuesday's daily horoscope.

Your free horoscope on Tuesday, April 29, 2025

Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: The cosmic energies of the stars and planets impact our lives here on Earth. Understanding these forces can help you achieve your goals in love, work, and more, as well as help you practice self-love by allowing you to form a deeper connection with yourself. Astrology has important advice for all 12 signs of the zodiac as well as clues to understanding your inner world. Harness the power of the universe, and make the most of everything this Tuesday has to offer!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Unexpected forces are spurring you on to new adventures. Don't wait any longer, and embrace change. If your partner is trying to tell you something, be sure to listen.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

In the arms of your sweetheart, your worries will burst like soap bubbles. Postpone an important appointment if you aren't prepared.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Introduce some variety into your relationship. Surprise your partner by planning a fun outing. People have great confidence in you and respect your opinions.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Stress is weighing you down, and you are losing your grip. Hit the brakes, and take time to decompress! Let off some steam by turning up the heat in your love life.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Something is off, and you don't quite feel on stable footing. It's important to resolve any ambiguities as soon as they come up. Don't let your freedom be curtailed by others; decide for yourself what you want to do.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

There is a danger you might not assessing situations realistically enough. Think very carefully about possible consequences before acting. Your calm, methodical manner will bring calm amidst the chaos.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Don't keep score with your loved ones. You can't buy a true friendship; you have to cultivate it. A fiery passion awakens and brings new excitement to your life.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Are you on the right path career-wise? You're starting to have doubts. Your family will be hurt if you don't spend enough time with them. Plan a little excursion together for the weekend.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

The stars show promising signs that your dreams will come true. Take a step back at the first sign of stress. A short timeout will help you approach problems with renewed vigor.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Don't let your strong desire to flirt get in the way of existing commitments. A lull in the daily grind will provide you an opportunity to try something new. Express a wish; someone just might fulfill it.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Your fantasies are often more colorful than your everyday reality. This can leave you feeling like your life is lacking sometimes. But don't worry – one of your wishes is about to come true!

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20