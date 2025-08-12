Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Tuesday, August 12, 2025

Today's horoscope for Tuesday, 8/12/2025 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

The universe moves in mysterious ways. The daily horoscope for August 12 reveals what you can expect from the stars and planets.

Your free horoscope on Tuesday, August 12, 2025

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Tuesday, 8/12/2025. © unsplash/Sherise VD If you focus too much on the past or future, you will miss out on the present. Tune in to the here and now!

The stars have important advice for every sign of the zodiac. Are you an Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or Pisces? Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Friday, August 8, 2025 Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, August 11, 2025 You can find answers to your burning questions about love, career, and more in the daily horoscope. Don't put off any important decisions, and don't just wait for your dreams to become reality. Harness your inner strength to go after your goals with the tips in Tuesday's daily reading.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

You should plan your schedule better going forward. Don't put your family on the back burner. Take things a little slower in your love life, or you will run out of steam.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

You are extra sensitive to other people's feelings, and your mood is heavily influenced by the people around you. Your charisma is hard to beat. Someone has their eye on you!

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

The stressful time is coming to an end. Take time to rest and recharge your batteries. You may have some communication issues. Make sure to clarify any misunderstandings quickly if you want to avoid problems down the line.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Your long-term planning is now paying off. If you make your partner feel guilty, you will only grow more distant. Forgiveness is key to a lasting relationship.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

It's up to you how to move forward after an argument. Your strength is dwindling because you aren't using your time and energy efficiently. Reassess your priorities.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

No matter what, maintain your down-to-earth attitude and clear communication skills. Financially, things are going well. Things look promising if you stay on the ball and don't go on any wild spending sprees.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

You no longer feel lost and unmoored. You have reached your goal. You don't like arguments, especially not with people close to you. But isn't bottling up all your problems just as damaging to your inner peace?

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Your talent is in demand, and you are on the brink of a breakthrough. Don't let fear hold you back. Take advantage of your big chance! Such an opportunity might not roll around again.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Reach out to your friends again. Finally, things are on the up and up after a long slump. Change is in the air! Are you ready to spice things up?

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

You have an open heart and ear for others. Don't let your sympathetic nature get in the way of your own needs and desires. Set priorities, and don't pressure yourself to do everything at once.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Your charm is irresistible! Don't let it get to your head. Stay grounded while enjoying the exciting developments in your romantic life.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20