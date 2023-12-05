Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Today's free horoscope for Tuesday 12/5/2023 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

Happy Tuesday! Is the universe sending lots of energy your zodiac sign's way? Check out your daily horoscope to find out what kind of vibes you can count on!

Your free horoscope on Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Tuesday, 12/5/2023. © 123RF/katyau Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: it's time to get moving! The Moon is still in the work oriented sign of Virgo. Tap into this source of energy and you'll get all you need to sort through your thoughts and problems. Considering new projects? It may not be the best day for that. Rather, follow the impulse to do some organizing while you're supported by the Venus-Saturn trine. This alignment is all about taking a hard look at how we approach love and emotions.

Let your horoscope help you shed the things you no longer need and bring order to the daily chaos!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

A chance meeting sets your heart a beating. Figure out your crushes intentions before you take things any farther. If things seem off, they probably are.



Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

You're ahead of the game and have lots of great ideas, but be careful with your investments. It's not a great time for risky endeavors.



Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Every calorie counts, so munch mindfully. You've got a lot going on. That makes things tricky today, so approach tasks with calm.



Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Some situations cannot be solved with reason. Stick to your principles and don't go rushing into anything. When you feel unsure, just ask for advice. This will prevent you from making mistakes.



Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

The more you look for answers, the more uncertain the situation seems. Leos looking for love should be picky.



Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Use all your strengths and new doors will open. You prove to be eloquent and business-minded. People appreciate these skills.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Don't let your interest in helping others make you give up on your principles. You're not as resilient as you think you are. Plus, your emotional life could use some help. Get some vitamins and find time to reflect.



Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

You've given up making changes that you know are good for your health. It's OK, but don't delay any longer. Spend time with friends and try to make new ones. A casual flirt session will do you good.



Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

You've got some real pizzazz at the moment. Let your natural charm shine and get ready for romance to come your way.



Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

You're in a good mood. Use this energy to share your ideas. You like to present yourself in a dignified manner with good communication skills. Mutual understanding is the name of your game.



Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Be proud of your success. You've got tons of admirers. Now is a great time to realize both romantic and professional plans. All it takes is some focus.



Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20