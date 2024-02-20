Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Is luck coming your way this Tuesday? Your daily horoscope can tell you if Cupid is about to strike.
Your free horoscope on Tuesday, February 20, 2024
The alignment between the planet Venus and Chiron makes many willing to grow and listen this Tuesday.
Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: Both the moon and sun are in water sings.
The moon is waning in the Cancer, and the sun is in Pisces.
Don't be shocked in if you feel close to tears. Emotions may run high today.
The wise advice from the stars and planets can inspire you and help you move forward.
Don't let any opportunities in love or at work pass you by. Get the scoop on what's coming in your horoscope.
Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19
Make time for your love; they need your attention. You should postpone what you can. You aren't at your most convincing today.
Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20
Do what you can to stay calm. Sharing your worries with friends makes the burden easier to carry.
Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20
Today, you want to take a break from socializing. Find time and space for reading and daydreaming. Romantically, the temperature is rising, and others find you very attractive.
Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22
It's time to take care of those ailments. Your partner has been waiting for you to share your feelings for a long time.
Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22
Your partner's demands are weighing you down. If you carry on like this, professional collisions are inevitable. Make a change.
Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22
Keep professional and private matters strictly separate. Devote yourself to your family and friends. You're spreading some fierce energy.
Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22
Admit that you would like help. No one will question your abilities. You're fascinated how deep your crush's feelings are. You're just not ready to trust that they are sincere.
Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21
If you've behaved badly, think about how you can repair the situation. Take a risk if you have some courage to spare. The universe owes you a win.
Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21
You're a bit careless, which can lead to mistakes. Financially, now isn't a good time for experiments. Make solid plans. You keep taking all that criticism personally. Stop it.
Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19
You're not as resilient as you like. When you focus, you're unstoppable.
Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18
You need to give that friend a call. They need your attention. Try to stay in control, as you don't want to appear too emotional or demanding. Shoot for the mean between extremes.
Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20
Too much alcohol messes with your circulation. Your family life is under enormous strain.
Cover photo: 123RF/rolffimages