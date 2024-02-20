Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Tuesday, February 20, 2024

Is luck coming your way this Tuesday? Your daily horoscope can tell you if Cupid is about to strike.

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Tuesday, 2/20/2024. © 123RF/rolffimages

The alignment between the planet Venus and Chiron makes many willing to grow and listen this Tuesday.

Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: Both the moon and sun are in water sings.

The moon is waning in the Cancer, and the sun is in Pisces.

Don't be shocked in if you feel close to tears. Emotions may run high today.

The wise advice from the stars and planets can inspire you and help you move forward.

Don't let any opportunities in love or at work pass you by. Get the scoop on what's coming in your horoscope.