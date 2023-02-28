Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Tuesday, February 28, 2023
Taking time out for yourself and your passions is the best way to end a month. Let the daily horoscope on Tuesday, February 28 guide you to harmony and fruitful new beginnings!
Your free horoscope on Tuesday, February 28, 2023
Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: February is coming to an end, but there's plenty to look forward to.
The last day of the month gives every zodiac sign a moment to reflect.
What's working and what needs a make-over? How's your love life? Are you striving for goals that still speak to your desires?
The moon moves into the sensitive, feeling sign of Cancer. It's a good time to think about how you connect with your lovers and your friends.
Don't let a whiff of positivity bowl you over or allow you to assume everything is all good.
There's a semi-square between Mercury and Jupiter today, this could make some signs overestimate the meaning of small things.
Keep a sense of perspective and focus with the daily horoscope!
Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19
Try to understand your inner life and live positively. Follow the direction set by your gut feelings. Don't let the small stuff throw you into a fury.
Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20
You've got to deal with that challenge. What are you waiting for? It's time to make the decision.
Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20
Act with restraint, sometimes your energy is a bit much. Be careful with how you pass on information today, the risk of miscommunication is high.
Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22
Regardless what you do, you can't seem to find a way out of your quandary. Be careful who you save a space for. Buy quality, Cancer, it'll pay off in the long run.
Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22
Leo, you know what you want and how to get it. Go for it. Good money is finally coming in. Don't get reckless with your spending, budget instead.
Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22
The sun boosts your energy and makes you more willing to talk. Now's a good time to look for a partner. Only share your plans with those who add to your momentum.
Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22
You need to talk through some stuff with your family, just do it Libra. You don't want to carry around your dissatisfaction any longer. It's time to change course.
Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21
Things take a turn for the sensual, and you like it. Professionally, a new, interesting opportunity will come your way.
Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21
Follow the facts, Sagittarius, daydreams will only get you so far. Luckily, your stress level is improving. Do something good for yourself.
Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19
Romantic thoughts should be shared, not kept hidden away in some corner of the mind. Take care, that financial offer may have a downside.
Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18
Feeling queasy? Watch what you're eating. Don't try to tickle your love out of their bad mood, try listening to their thoughts instead.
Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20
A look from that one with those eyes can drive you wild. If someone's been getting on your nerves for a while, it's time to put them in their place. You've had enough patience.
