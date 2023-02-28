Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Tuesday, February 28, 2023

Taking time out for yourself and your passions is the best way to end a month. Let the daily horoscope on Tuesday, February 28 guide you to harmony and fruitful new beginnings!

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Tuesday, 2/28/2023. © 123RF/gvvstudio

Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: February is coming to an end, but there's plenty to look forward to.

The last day of the month gives every zodiac sign a moment to reflect.

What's working and what needs a make-over? How's your love life? Are you striving for goals that still speak to your desires?

The moon moves into the sensitive, feeling sign of Cancer. It's a good time to think about how you connect with your lovers and your friends.

Don't let a whiff of positivity bowl you over or allow you to assume everything is all good.

There's a semi-square between Mercury and Jupiter today, this could make some signs overestimate the meaning of small things.

Keep a sense of perspective and focus with the daily horoscope!