Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Tuesday, February 6, 2024
Find out what the stars have in store for your zodiac sign this Tuesday as the daily horoscope for February 6 brings a
Your free horoscope on Tuesday, February 6, 2024
Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or Pisces: get ready for some changing lunar energy today!
Tuesday sees a waning Moon starting in the positive sign of Sagittarius before moving into the determined Capricorn. This is the time to go for your goals – as long as you can decide what they are!
Your horoscope can help you create that kind of clarity by reconnecting your innermost desires to the astrological powers that inspire them.
Will luck be on your side in love, health, career and finances?
Let the stars guide you and you won't go astray!
Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19
Getting some exercise outside is great for you. You're ready for a big change. Go for it and have no fear, Aries.
Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20
You're making a big impression at work and know how to deal with pressure. Making business decisions feels easy right now, but take care, you may face an uncomfortable situation today.
Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20
Getting your hopes up can sometimes worsen the disappointment. Romantic adventures are still a long way off. Take a chance and approach someone.
Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22
Success makes you even more attractive! Stay curious, it's the only way to get ahead.
Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22
Be careful, you're totally out of balance. You need a bit more optimism and intuition to make the right decision.
Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22
If you get upset and try to force things through, they won't work well. Consider the long-term consequences, before you make that decision.
Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22
Business deals, job projects, and important negotiations are only now really getting underway. Venus promises plenty of joy in matters of love and intimacy.
Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21
Don't let self-doubt get you down. Be nicer to yourself. Keep an eye on your accounts, you've been spending too much. It's time to learn to budget.
Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21
Avoid stress and eat healthy food. Postpone important appointments, you're not at your most convincing, today.
Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19
You're more accommodating than usual. This will get you far. Professionally, nothing can stop your ascent. Your projects are moving towards success and you're popular in all departments.
Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18
You're feeling a little rough around the edges, but you'll be in top form again soon. Thanks to the help at your fingertips, those unpleasant situations will be resolved quickly. You might stumble, but you won't fall.
Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20
Singles may have their hearts beat faster today. Fulfill your responsibilities, Pisces, but be careful not to over do it.
