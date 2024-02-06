Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Tuesday, February 6, 2024

Find out what the stars have in store for your zodiac sign this Tuesday as the daily horoscope for February 6 brings a

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Tuesday, 2/6/2024. © 123RF/rolffimages

Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or Pisces: get ready for some changing lunar energy today!

Tuesday sees a waning Moon starting in the positive sign of Sagittarius before moving into the determined Capricorn. This is the time to go for your goals – as long as you can decide what they are!

Your horoscope can help you create that kind of clarity by reconnecting your innermost desires to the astrological powers that inspire them.

Will luck be on your side in love, health, career and finances?

Let the stars guide you and you won't go astray!