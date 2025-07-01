Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Tuesday, July 1, 2025

Today's horoscope for Tuesday, 7/1/2025 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

Love and happiness are within your grasp! The daily horoscope for July 1 can help you take your future into your own hands so you can achieve all your wildest dreams.

Your free horoscope on Tuesday, July 1, 2025

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Don't get complacent once you've achieved something. Keep striving to improve your skills. Your love life is sparkling like champagne!

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

You can look forward to wonderful times with your loved ones. Your relationship will grow stronger as trust deepens. Don't be afraid to lean on your family in moments of uncertainty.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Fresh air is just what you need. Take a long walk to daydream and recharge your batteries. You have the opportunity to lay foundations for your future. Cultivate the right contacts.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

You have everything under control. Shift down a gear and take time to relax. You might not be feeling your best, so try to keep stress and rush to a minimum.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

The more you search for answers, the more uncertain the situation seems to you. That's okay – with time, things will grow clearer. Whether you're single or in a relationship, now is the time for exploring your own interests.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Your sweetheart is craving your attention. Your finances are stable, and you have a solid foundation to build upon. Don't be reckless, though, or your good fortune could shift.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Don't make any important decisions without proper forethought. If you aren't prepared, negotiations won't go your way. Take some time out to spend with your partner, and let them know what's on your mind.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Scorpios in relationships can look forward to a time of great harmony with their partners. You can make a stranger's day with your smile.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

You're not making it easy for friends to approach you. Don't be so distanced. Open up to those closest to you about your problems. Your far-sighted planning is about to pay off.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Prepare to be dazzled by a new flirt. Those butterflies will have you on cloud nine! But be careful not to let things move too fast.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Keep saving money – a few sacrifices now will put you in a much better position in future. Don't be guided by momentary feelings alone. Before acting, take time to consider on the pros and cons of any big decision.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20