Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Tuesday, March 7, 2023
Will your zodiac sign thrive this Tuesday, March 7? Check out your daily horoscope to find out what the full Moon means for your prospects at work, in love, and everything in between!
Your free horoscope on Tuesday, March 7, 2023
Regardless if you're an Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Virgo, Leo, Scorpio, Libra, Capricorn, Sagittarius, Aquarius, or Pisces, you should expect to bathe in full moon energy this Tuesday.
March's full Moon is also known as the worm moon, as the soil thaws and the earth worms come out. This year, it's in the detail oriented and grounded sign of Virgo.
This can be the time when your plans and dreams finally pan out. What kind of seeds did you recently plant? Are you hoping for a new career opportunity or a new love?
This energy is productive and seeks to find balance between the spiritual and the necessary. You reap what you sow, so make sure you're ready for whatever comes.
Your daily and monthly horoscopes can help you figure how to coast on the waves the universe sends your way!
Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19
If you don't get your finances under control, things will be super tight. Want to restore harmony at home? You may need to give in and give up on your wishful thinking.
Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20
Don't lose your lead by acting carelessly. Stay on the ball. Don't make decisions without your partner, that could cause trouble.
Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20
An important message can be a lifesaver in business. Take your time and make sure you get enough exercise. Keep a low profile, don't take risks and avoid danger.
Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22
Concentrating at work is hard, something keeps coming up. Hang in there, Cancer. The situation at hand calls for quick action, original ideas, and understanding. Do your best to stay cool.
Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22
Your love life may take a turn for the serious today, but there is a different kind of beauty in that. You know you're likeable. It's a good time to make new acquaintances and breathe new life in to older friendships.
Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22
Single Virgos could get hit with a bolt, love's lightening. It'll be magical! You sparkle, charm, and radiate sensitivity. Are you ready to hear someone's declaration of love?
Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22
You are all about your relationship. Love is more than just an idea. It's in the here and now, and in the intimacy – cultivate it with care.
Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21
Your sense of balance is good for open discussions. Stick to the truth, don't gloss over anything. Take care not to react explosively when it comes to criticism.
Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21
Don't let false flattery work on you like a spell. You're drawn to sensitivity in thought and conversation these days.
Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19
The problems in your partnership will melt like lemon drops, as soon as you realize your worries were unfounded. Success takes time, but it also requires action. Get moving with your career.
Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18
Get ready for happy news to boost your love life! If you overshoot your goal, there will be consequences.
Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20
Don't rely on others, do your own thing, Pisces. You've got a sympathetic ear for others and can help with both your words and deeds. This always make you feel good.
Cover photo: 123rf.com/Igor Zhuravlov