Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Tuesday, March 7, 2023

Regardless if you're an Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Virgo, Leo, Scorpio, Libra, Capricorn, Sagittarius, Aquarius, or Pisces, you should expect to bathe in full moon energy this Tuesday.

March's full Moon is also known as the worm moon, as the soil thaws and the earth worms come out. This year, it's in the detail oriented and grounded sign of Virgo.

This can be the time when your plans and dreams finally pan out. What kind of seeds did you recently plant? Are you hoping for a new career opportunity or a new love?

This energy is productive and seeks to find balance between the spiritual and the necessary. You reap what you sow, so make sure you're ready for whatever comes.

