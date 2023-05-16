Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Today's free horoscope for Tuesday 5/16/2023 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

Your free horoscope on Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Tuesday, 5/16/2023. © 123RF/vvvita Sagittarius, Scorpio, Libra, Leo, Virgo, Cancer, Gemini, Taurus, Aries, Capricorn, Pisces, and Aquarius: hurry up and wait! May 16 is a day for patience.

Jupiter moves from Aries into Taurus, where it will stay for about a year. This transit will make building patience, strength, and stability a bit easier. It's a great time to enjoy what you have and build new roads to growth and success. And that's not all – Jupiter is a big deal for finances! Investments may start to pay off. Now is also a good time to ask yourself what brings you comfort. Focus on those little things that make a big difference, like building good habits and keeping your environment positive. Your zodiac sign's horoscope can help you direct your focus. Get the astro-news you need to make the most of your Tuesday!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

You are not the be-all and end-all, Aries, and you can't judge other people like that. Professionally, things are on the upswing. If you feel like things are stagnated, get ready for change.



Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Don't freak out, even if you don't see a solution at exactly this moment. You'll find a way, Taurus. Injustice makes you hopping mad.



Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

It's easy to see when you're happy in love. Exercise can increase your well-being, but remember moderation is key. You don't want to hurt yourself.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

You're focused on love, joy, and happiness. Don't postpone anything now, make quick decisions.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Get yourself to the party! Don't let anyone convince you drinking more is a good idea. Leo, it's time to take your financial destiny into your own hands.



Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Grab the next job offer without hesitation. Are you feeling unbalanced, and like you want to withdraw? Then do that. There's nothing wrong with basking in some silence.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Don't brood over missed opportunities. You've got so much going for you, you just haven't realized it yet. You can change your mind and quick.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Stop being around the bush and talking in metaphors, Scorpio. People don't know what you're getting at. You need to say what it is you need. Your muscles are crying out for a spa day.



Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Admit your mistakes before someone else calls you out. Trying to hide your missteps will get you into trouble. Get some veggies in you, your immune system needs a boost.



Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

If you can be open to the universe, you can achieve anything. Praise a friend for their sobering input instead of becoming defensive.



Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

That serious romantic disappointment has still got you down. Try to let it go. Now isn't for decision-making, it's for gathering information.



Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20