Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Tuesday, May 28, 2024

Are you too ambitious, or do you take everything too lightly? Your daily horoscope for Tuesday can help you get the right attitude to seize the day. What are you waiting for?

Your free horoscope on Tuesday, May 28, 2024

Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, and Sagittarius: are you all about finding more freedom? The moon is waxing in Aquarius this Tuesday, and this lunar energy despises limits of every kind. Regardless of your zodiac sign, the stars and universe can give you the advice you need to go for your goals and dreams. Jupiter is moving into the air sign of Gemini today. Many want to seek out new and exciting things.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Why are you suffering in silence? Share those burdens with your friends and family. You're a bit superficial today and on an ego trip. This mood won't do your relationships any good.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Complacency will only get you into trouble. Think carefully and don't make any reckless decisions! Some compromises are necessary.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

With your ingenious strategies, you're once again way ahead of the game. Keep trucking, and you're bound to surprise everyone, including yourself.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

You keep putting yourself under enormous pressure to perform. Think about your health! You have to make time to rest and relax from time to time. Don't hold a grudge against someone who played you dirty. Address the issue head on.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Not everything that glitters is gold. Your mistrust is justified. Make sure you're ready for those negotiations. Hold your ground.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

As the saying goes: love is blind. If you feel yourself falling head over heels, make sure you maintain your independence. You've let your budge go. That's a risky move, Virgo.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Alone, you'll quickly feel overwhelmed and may end up in a dead end. Get a team together. Someone is trying to thwart your plans. It's about time to deal with that troublemaker.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Don't react so explosively to criticism and know-it-alls! That'll ruin your great mood. You can be very direct and sometimes even a bit aggressive. This will put you in the right position to go for your goals.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Professionally, you're still stuck in your old patterns. You know that you have to shed that old skin. Take the first step! Routine may not suit you, but it's easy for you now.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

You never cease to amaze others with your unusual ideas. Capricorn, you need to work on your patience level.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Hopefully, you can finally find some tasks to share with your partner. Approach a loved one with tact and sensitivity, otherwise you could upset them.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20