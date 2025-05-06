Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Today's horoscope for Tuesday, 5/6/2025 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Tuesday, 5/6/2025. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or Pisces: no matter what your zodiac sign, there's everything to gain by taking control of your own destiny! Fate isn't something set in stone – it's what you make out of the circumstances of your life every day. That's where astrology comes in, helping you to connect to the deeper truths revealed by the universe. Look deep within yourself and you'll find reserves of strength you never knew you had. The power of the constellations will help you channel those energies in the right direction. Whether you're looking for love, success at work, or more resilience in health, the daily horoscope will show you the way!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

With discipline and smarts, you'll smash your way through obstacles. It's a good time to invest money. Talk to your financial advisor, but don't take any unnecessary risks.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

You'll be surprised how good a little break from your daily routine will do you. Whatever you have in mind at work, don't go around spreading your ideas before they've got independent backing.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Physical effort will help more than just your body. Focus the mind by staying active. In your private life, your patient approach will calm the burning fires of a conflict and spread a peaceful atmosphere.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

You should think carefully about sudden changes in your career. This may not be right time for risky moves. Clarify your position and then think carefully about what you want to achieve.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Better keep quiet before you reap scorn with your brash attitude, Leo. You have plenty of things to be excited about, but you should curb your euphoria a little. Think first, then act!

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

You are putting far too much energy into the wrong things. Over-confidence pushes you to compete for everything, especially in physical activities. Don't overdo it, Virgo!

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Everything that feeds your hunger for knowledge is important for you now. Take some time to satisfy your curiosity, while staying active and aware of the need to take better care of your body.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Beware mood swings today, it's best to avoid stressful situations. You seem present, but your thoughts are often far away and your partner has noticed it. Looking for new inspiration and challenges? Connect to your artistic side.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

You're not exactly great with finances, rely on professionals instead of gut instinct! Something is stirring in your soul. Maybe you'll find true love or just a very intense romance.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

You should think carefully about how to proceed in your relationship. One argument too many can quickly bring the whole edifice crashing down. Look deep inside your heart and let it guide you, Capricorn.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

You can rely on your instincts today when it comes to big decision at work. Don't overthink it, just go with the flow. Singles have a good opportunity to start something that could become more.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20