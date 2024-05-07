Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Tuesday, May 7, 2024

Today's free horoscope for Tuesday 5/7/2024 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

Got big plans for your Tuesday? Let the daily horoscope on May 7 show you where to invest time and effort today as you chase success in love, career, and health!

Your free horoscope on Tuesday, May 7, 2024

! Your personal and free daily horoscope for Tuesday, 5/7/2024. © 123RF/belchonock Star signs, get ready! The Moon is moving into the luxury-loving sign of Taurus today. Some may have a hard time accepting change, but astrology has the balance you need to keep your cool and composed. Are you looking for some luck in love, work, health, or your finances? Do you have a sneaking suspicion that someone is trying to get in your way?

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Don't complain, change can also mean redemption. Don't let that restlessness drive your professional decisions, it will lead you astray. Try to let go and wait.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

You'll get the opportunity to prove yourself. Don't think twice. If you want to keep your buddies, patience, and understanding are key.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

When a relationship becomes too one-sided, it may be time to call it quits. Just remember, you can't read your partner's mind, Gemini.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Every kind of mental activity, communication, learning, and teaching is encouraged. This kind of stimulation has a positive influence on you. The only way to solve those relationship issues is through calm conversations.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

You want to be right and get what you want, but being too assertive can cause friction. What's more, you have a tendency to hold grudges when someone hurts you. Let go and focus on accepting things!

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Virgos in long term relationships should take on more activities together. You're warm-hearted and romantic these days. It's fine to play with fire sometimes, just don't be surprised if you get burned!

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Try to find a happy medium. Black-and-white thinking won't get you anywhere. Relax with a massage or some music.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Make sure you have some quiet time with your love and don't hesitate to talk things over. Now you can get on with the work that you haven't had the energy for yet.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

You come across a revealing secret in your circle of friends. You probably think it will stay there, but that's not how the truth outs.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Unfavorable influences, make you insatiable. Temper your desires, or you'll pay the price. Let those new developments wash over you.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Even if the situation is very difficult, love will prevail. Don't try to erase an unpleasant experience from your memory. You've got to just focus on letting go of the pain.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20