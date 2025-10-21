Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Tuesday, October 21, 2025

Today's horoscope for Tuesday, 10/21/2025 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

Let yourself be inspired by the vivid colors of autumn! Channel the energy of the season to pursue change in your own life. Sometimes it's necessary to leave behind habits that are no longer serving you if you want to reach your full potential. Trying new things can be scary, but with the help of astrology, you don't have to feel alone. Every zodiac sign – Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces – can find useful guidance in the horoscope for October 21. Keep reading to see what tips the universe has for you!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Your situation is not as hopeless as you think. Assert yourself! This is a critical time for you professionally. Let go of the self-doubt, and don't be afraid to voice your ideas.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Do you feel like you are struggling to build relationships? Don't be discouraged! Sometimes you just have to keep trying, and eventually you will come across the right people.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

You wanted to treat yourself, but it ended up being more expensive than you expected. Don't worry, enjoy it, and make up for it by saving elsewhere.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Daydreaming is great, but make sure to stay grounded. You don't want your wild fantasies to ruin your real chances of happiness. Seek out opportunities to have a good time with close friends and family.

Leo Horoscope: July 23 to August 23

Take your time to clarify disagreements with precision and care. Professionally, hold yourself back a little bit. Take things slowly, and don't try to force anything before the right time.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Let the small things go so you can focus on the big things. Reflect on your eating habits, and make a change for the better! You have the strength to put your own health first.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Make sure you are expressing your desires clearly. A miscommunication could cause serious problems if not clarified early. When it comes to exercise, don't keep waiting for motivation to strike – get out there and start moving!

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Make clear demands, or you risk being taken advantage of. It's a good time to make smart investments, but not without seeking sound professional advice first. Don't try anything too risky!

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

You are about to go through some rough waters in your love life. Don't be discouraged. You have the strength to weather the storm. Soon the sun will be shining again!

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

You finally feel like you know what you are doing. You're becoming more and more self-confident, and this is reflected in your improved mood and performance. You are getting noticed!

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Something unexpected happens and has you swooning. Love has struck at last! Get ready for a period of intense happiness and dreamy bliss.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20