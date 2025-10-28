Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Tuesday, October 28, 2025

Today's horoscope for Tuesday, 10/28/2025 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

Find out what's coming your way this Tuesday with the daily horoscope for October 28 as astrology shows you the way to success!

Your free horoscope on Tuesday, October 28, 2025

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Tuesday, 10/28/2025. © 123RF/tiero Take destiny into your own hands as you tackle the challenges of a new day! Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: every zodiac sign has the ability to persevere in good times and in bad. Though we can't control the circumstances in which we act, it's up to us to make the most of what we have at our disposal. Astrology is like a toolkit for building strong foundation blocks, whether it's in love, at work, or in matters of health and finances. Look to the stars and drink in their wisdom as you pursue your goals. There's no way to see far into the future, but you can be prepared for whatever life throws your way with a little advice from the daily horoscope. Read on and get inspired!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

An important development in your career will put you at a crossroads. Don't rush into a decision today, take time to mull over your options, and seek the advice of people you trust.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

You have a good grasp of complexity and have no trouble teasing out essential information. The problem you keep running into is keeping your emotions in check long enough for your brain to take control.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Singles may find themselves star-struck, but should be careful about overcommitting. This is not the time to be making big changes in your professional life, Gemini.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Strong feelings are clouding your judgment. You are sensitive, compassionate, and affectionate, but that leaves you vulnerable to heartbreak. Put more focus on self-preservation.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Your composed appearance often serves only to hide the depths of your emotional side, not least because you're scared of it. But you can't reach that next level in your relationship without some vulnerability.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

With clear objectives, you'll make great strides at work. Hold back your most far-reaching ideas for now and focus only on what's achievable in the short term. You have to build up more credit in the bank first.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

There's someone else dominating your thoughts lately. It may be time for you to have a difficult, but honest conversation with your partner. There's a simple solution to your financial problems, and you'll see it as soon as you stop fooling yourself.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Nobody will judge you for mistakes that you're ready to own, Scorpio. Let go of that pride and be prepared to take responsibility. If you don't want your health to go down hill, treat your body with more respect.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Don't throw in the towel if your relationship isn't going smoothly. Talk to your partner and put in the necessary work. You're thirsting for adventure, but that doesn't mean you have to go it alone.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Things will improve considerably in your professional life thanks to the intervention of an unexpected ally. You've rediscovered your ability to concentrate at the perfect time.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Don't take too much time responding to a tempting offer. Your gut instinct will tell you what the best course of action is. Venus is shining down on you, which means your charisma is off the charts. That's great news for singles!

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20