Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Tuesday, September 2, 2025

Find out what challenges and opportunities await on Tuesday with the insights of the daily horoscope for September 2!

Your free horoscope on Tuesday, September 2, 2025

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Monday, 9/1/2025. © 123RF/Riverlim Whether you're an Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or a Pisces, you can always count on support from astrology. Consulting the stars and planets as you plan for success in matters of work, love, and health can help you prepare for the unexpected. It's all about staying connected to the cosmic forces that drive thoughts and feelings, while striving to become the best possible version of yourself. Deeper meaning can be found even in minutiae of everyday life. Keep your heart open and your senses alert to opportunities lying around the corner. The daily horoscope is here to point you in the right direction!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Your engine is running at full speed, but you don't have the fuel to keep it up for too long. Be strategic and pace yourself as you chase after multiple personal and professinal goals.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Under the influence of external circumstances, you may react poorly to challenges today. Don't make it worse by needlessly seeking out conflict. Your sensitivity gives you the ability to distinguish between friend and foe.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

No matter how chaotic things gets, you'll always be able to see the big picture. Be assertive and get your point of view across at work, lest you end up taking all the blame in case of failure.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Believing in yourself doubles your chances of success. You just lack the confidence and the right drive to put your otherwise excellent plan in action. You're somehow attracting all the wrong people in love.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Anyone who knows how to push the right buttons will benefit from your boundless passion and affection. You are your biggest critic, but also your best teacher. Listen to your gut instinct.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Make sure that everyone knows what you are doing and how reliable you are. Self-promotion is necessary if you truly want to progress – especially as unrest is spreading at work.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

You are putting far too much energy into tasks that aren't worth your time. It is up to you to get your priorities straight. Sometimes a thunderstorm can clear the air, as long as communication wins out.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Someone lets you in on a plan that makes you uncomfortable. Don't get involved in personal matters that risk adding to your stress levels. If rushing hasn't gotten you very far, why not try waiting patiently instead?

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Keep good ideas to yourself for now. They'll be worth double when combined with the right timing. Listen to a friend who is ready to be honest with you, even if what they have to say is painful.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Your circle of friends is understanding and generous, so get over yourself and ask for help, Capricorn! If you're feeling listless, spend more time outdoors and break the routine.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

You'll discover strengths and abilities you never knew you had by taking on new tasks. Staying fit and healthy will help you progress to a whole new level in your professional life.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20