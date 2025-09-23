Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Tuesday, September 23, 2025

Today's horoscope for Tuesday, 9/23/2025 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Tuesday, 9/23/2025.

The stars and planets exert their influence on us in unique ways. Astrology interprets those energies and lets us know how we can channel them for our own benefit. Are you looking to make a big change, or just seeking peace and calm in the midst of a busy schedule? Tuesday's horoscope has the advice you need, whether you're an Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or Pisces. Check out the daily reading to see what astrologers recommend for you!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Plan an adventure you can get excited about. This will help you make it through a difficult week. Even though things might seem tough now, you will later be grateful for what you learn.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Singles have options, but be careful not to be too choosy. All humans have their faults, after all. Tauruses in relationships should work on finding compromise with their partners – this is the only way to avoid disagreements.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Resist peer pressure and stick to your convictions. Even if it's unpleasant at first, it will pay off in the end. Your keen observation skills will allow you to get to the heart of a difficult matter.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Speak to friends about what's on your mind; their advice can help you a lot. If something upsets you, don't fly off the handle. Take a moment to breathe before reacting.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

You have the chance to win someone to your side with clear, persuasive arguments. Get out and meet up with people. The socializing will restore your spirits!

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

You are beginning to realize what you really want – and what you don't want. You are feeling extra communicative these days. Be careful not to come across as too eager. Don't promise yourself and others too much.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Expect some mood swings this Tuesday. Remember that sadness is only temporary. The clouds will soon clear. You are feeling extra sensitive, which also makes you highly empathetic.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Your radiant energy is irresistible. Your list of admirers is growing! Stick to your plans with purpose and dedication. Don't let any hurdles prevent you from reaching your goal.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Staying calm and measured will impress people more than panicking and being a perfectionist. Don't get involved in a power struggle at work. Just focus on doing your job well.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Trying to save money doesn't mean you can't treat yourself from time to time. You are active and high energy, but getting enough down time is important too. Don't be afraid to show people how you really feel.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Show a little more concentration at work. A healthy routine will help you find the energy you need throughout the day. Unexpected disturbances might crop up, but you will be able to manage those with ease.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20